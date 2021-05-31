The 2022 regulation will help Mercedes «enormously»: this is how Wolff explains it

While they are contesting the season in which Mercedes’ eighth title as a constructor could come, with the permission of Red Bull, Wolff’s are not losing sight of the multitude of changes that lie ahead.

The hegemony of the silver arrows since the hybrid era of Formula 1 began to roll back in 2014 has been incontestable: title after title, Mercedes has managed to become the first and only team in history to win 7 constructors’ championships in a row, surpassing in this respect the Ferrari from 1999 to 2004 that stayed at 6.

However, those of Toto Wolff have suffered a major setback this year that has led to the intrusion of Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the fight for both titles in 2021, both the drivers ‘and the constructors’ titles, which the majority of the paddock would have awarded to the German team already at the end of last season.

Wolff has had a lot to celebrate, especially with his pupil Hamilton, since he joined the team.

“It has made us lose about 5 or even more tenths per lap”, Wolff underlined on the modifications in the floor of the single-seaters that has affected especially those with less rake. “For this year there has been another change, with the aim of altering the order. It has cost us a lot of performance in absolute terms, especially in relation to the other teams, “he continued.

«It is a fact. I understand that Formula 1 owners are always going to be interested in offering the most competitive championship possible; It is not good for anyone that the same team, with the same driver, dominates for years. Formula 1, like any top sport, needs variability and unpredictability. The best thing would be for the title to be decided by a point difference in the last race. We face this attempt to slow down sportingly, we have to do our best now. In a way we needed it to set new goals for ourselves, ‘added an understanding but angry Wolff in turn.

2022: a new opportunity

Still, the Austrian leader looks forward to what next year may bring, at which point the most significant regulatory revolution will come to Formula 1. «It is difficult to motivate a team that has been so successful to make it even better next year, ”Wolff contextualized.

“It is something that also happens in other sports, you always have to ask yourself what the new goal is. The answer is simple: the next rule change. It will help enormously, because we want to show that we cannot be stopped by these changes. Since 2014 we have managed to continue competing and winning titles, despite the changes in 2017 and 2019, “he concluded.