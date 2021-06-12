The 2022 KIA Sportage and its radical new design, this is how the popular SUV has changed!

The entry into the scene of the new generation KIA Sportage brings with it a major design change. KIA’s successful and popular compact SUV has undergone an impressive aesthetic evolution. In this comparison we put the new model face to face with the projection to discover what are the main novelties in terms of design.

The new KIA Sportage 2022 has been presented in society. The fifth generation of the successful compact SUV from KIA it is here and brings with it very important news. A model that is updated with a comprehensive renovation. Design, technology, mechanics… All key sections have been subject to changes in order to perfect one of the central pillars that sustains the KIA range in Europe.

After entering the scene, one of the issues that has most attracted the attention of the new Sportage

It has been the exterior design. If something will characterize this generational change over the next few years, it is, without a doubt, the new design that has been introduced. With respect to the outgoing model the differences are very important. What’s more, for more than a few KIA fans it may seem like it is excessively risky.

Above the new KIA Sportage, below the outgoing model. The design change is evident

KIA has applied its new design philosophy to the Sportage. A language that presents great differences with respect to the one that has been used until recently. In this comparison of the new KIA Sportage 2022 with the outgoing model We will discover how both the exterior and interior of the South Korean SUV have changed.

By the way, before going into detail we must bear in mind a question no less. And it is that the new Sportage presented corresponds to the version intended for the South Korean market and certain regions. For the first time in its history, the Sportage will have a specific version for Europe. It will be unveiled in a few months. In any case, KIA has underlined the fact that the fifth generation is the fruit of the collaboration of its global design network with centers in Korea, Germany, the United States and China.

The look of the KIA Sportage 2022, a very striking front

Let’s start our review of the exterior design from the front. In the front is where most of the new features are concentrated sporting the fifth generation Sportage. With respect to the outgoing model, the connections are minimal. We have the new interpretation of the ‘tiger nose’ grille. The new headlights are distinctively shaped and connect directly to the large new grille.

Many changes have also been made to the rear of the KIA Sportage

LED lights intended for daytime driving draw a boomerang-like line. Nor should we overlook the new bumper in which the fog lights are integrated. The plastic fenders, although still present, have lost part of the prominence that they shine in the outgoing model. The shape of the bumper has also changed.

The new side and rear view of the 2022 KIA Sportage

The side view is where there is a greater relationship with the fourth-generation Sportage. The new model presents a more dynamic and sporty line. The pointed ends are decisive to achieve these new sensations. The beltline has been raised and, equally remarkable, the exterior mirrors are now directly connected to the door panel.

Similarly, the C-pillar has new trims and the wheels have a striking new design. And ending analysis of the exterior at the rear, we will also locate other features that will give the new Sportage a new personality. Here we must point out the rear lights that maintain a horizontal arrangement but gain a certain height. They remain connected to enhance the feeling of width. And unlike what happens at the front, the plastic fenders are the protagonists thanks to the new rear bumper.

The interior of the new KIA Sportage (above) offers a more digital and connected environment

The technological interior of the new KIA Sportage 2022

If we venture into the interior of the new Sportage we will be surrounded by a very digital environment. The news are numerous. Technology, and especially the connected car concept, is key today. It is one of the pillars on which the automotive industry in Europe is already based. Therefore, to continue being a benchmark, the Sportage had to improve in this regard.

The new curved screen is the “nerve center” of the cabin. It is well integrated and acts as a digital instrument cluster and touch screen for the infotainment system. The air vents, the air conditioning module, the console and the central tunnel have also changed. KIA has devoted a significant amount of resources to enhancing the sense of quality.