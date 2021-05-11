The 2022 Golden Globes are canceled

Tom Cruise, Netflix and Hollywood generally turn their backs on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Golden Globes ceremony, which was to be the 79th edition, has been canceled by NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in charge of awarding the awards, continues to fail in its reform to the satisfaction of Hollywood studios and stakeholders.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to significant reform,” the network said this morning. “However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we firmly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. As such, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that be able to air the show in January 2023. “

The decision to close the 2022 Globes was made on Monday as WarnerMedia joined Netflix and Amazon this weekend to sever ties with the HFPA due to their collective lack of trust in the nonprofit group to enact systemic reform. would be.

In the fog of turmoil right now, it’s unclear whether NBC will pay the HFPA the $ 60 million annual fee for the right to air the 2022 Globes, which is produced by Dick Clark Productions. NBCUniversal signed a new eight-year agreement with the HFPA to continue the long-term broadcast of the ceremony until 2026. All of this is due to Hollywood’s lack of confidence in the HFPA, given the accusations by various stars. and studies of lack of professional ethics, harassment and corruption.

In fact, the actor Tom cruise has returned to the HFPA the three Golden Globes he has won in his career: the two for Best Actor for ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Born on July 4’, and the one for Best Supporting Actor that he won for ‘Magnolia’. Other celebrities will surely follow suit.

Scarlett Johansson He has also asked to boycott the association if there is no prompt reform. Mark Ruffalo He has also shown his dissatisfaction with the association.

Sources said this just happened as the Golden Globes house of cards continues to crumble and NBC canceled next year’s broadcast. Cruise becomes the latest star to speak, including Netflix, Amazon and NBC, among others, about the slow crawl the organization is making to reform its lack of diversity.

The association has been in the midst of controversy for decades, something that has been further accentuated this year since it was revealed just before the February ceremony that the HFPA has no members of color within the association. Given the crisis on the eve of the last 78th edition, the association tried to mitigate the facts, promising to increase representation within its members and adopt inclusion policies. But it was not enough. Since then, things have gone from bad to worse, and more and more voices have shown their dissatisfaction with the group in general.

For its part, the HFPA board has issued a statement regarding the controversy over the awards and establishing a timetable with the planned reforms. The schedule, published by Deadline, covers all the measures and objectives that will be met from May to the beginning of August, week by week. As they say, regardless of the next Golden Globes air date, aim to implement transformative changes as quickly and as carefully as possible within the organization.

That said, they propose how they are going to carry out that goal and show internal commitment to change the situation “with extreme urgency.”

