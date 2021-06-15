The 2021 Wimbledon finals will have a capacity of 100%

Much has been said about the audience capacity it will have Wimbledon 2021 starting next June 28. The third Grand Slam of the season will have a capacity of 50% from the start of the tournament, although Boris johnson took charge a few hours ago to give the good news for the last days of competition. According to the British Prime Minister, the Wimbledon 2021 finals, located on the weekend of July 10-11, will be played with a capacity of 100%, being the first sporting event since the arrival of the pandemic that returns to absolute normality .