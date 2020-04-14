Next year’s Pixels will have Google-designed processors, Axios reports. Until now, the North American company had used SoCs from Qualcomm, the world’s most popular manufacturer of microprocessors for smartphones.

Internally, the chip is known as Whitechapel, it is being developed together with Samsung and will be manufactured with the 5 nanometer technology. Inside, in addition to an eight-core CPU based on ARM designs, a series of elements will be incorporated that will improve the capabilities of Google Assistant and the machine-learning technologies developed by Google.

This would not be the first chip designed entirely by Google and incorporated into a Pixel smartphone. The latest models in the family (Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL), in addition to incorporating a Snapdragon 855 from Qualcomm, have inside a kind of co-processor in charge of improving performance in specific tasks (such as image processing or speech recognition). Whitechapel, however, would go a step further, as it would not only limit itself to the processing of certain key tasks, but would also be the main brain of the team.

The development of own SoCs would give Google greater autonomy when it comes to designing their own smartphones. The Mountain View company would not only have greater control over the production of the chip, it could also incorporate within it certain elements that enable exclusive features, accelerate certain key processes, improve image processing, etc.

Google would not be the first company to take this path. Currently, Samsung, Apple and Huawei design the SoCs of all their high-end devices, allowing them to differentiate themselves from the competition and integrate more successfully the hardware and software of their equipment.

In the future, SoCs designed by Google could also make their way into the company’s Chromebooks, although the first step, according to Axios, would be Pixel phones.

