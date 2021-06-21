The 2021 NBA playoffs and a historical milestone that was only repeated in 1994

The NBA does not stop surprising and what is being lived in these NBA 2021 playoffs will be remembered for a long time. Surprises have proliferated on the way to the Conference Finals and so much so, that with the eliminations of Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers repeats something that, until now, had only been seen in 1994. That was the only year before this in which the two regular-season Conference winners were dropped in the postseason in the first or second round. On that occasion it was Seattle SuperSonics and Atlanta Hawks, and the Houston Rockets took the ring.

