The 2021 Independent Spirit Awards also honor ‘Nomadland’ and Chloé Zhao

Last Thursday, April 22, a tent located in the parking lot of Santa Monica beach hosted the 36th edition of the Independent Spirit Awards in front of an empty stage. One by one, the winners of the night were collecting the prizes from their homes, and of course, ‘Nomadland’ and Chloé Zhao were crowned again. As in each and every one of the galas in which this film has appeared, she left as the winner of the night. The Independent Spirit Awards, which reward independent titles with a budget of less than $ 22.5 million, in 2021 they awarded ‘Nomadland’ as best film and Zhao as best director and editor. So they continue to go from strength to strength towards the Oscars on April 25.

Normally the gala usually takes place the day before the Oscars, but last month it was decided, motivated by the pandemic, to do it three days before. Also, this 2021 edition introduced categories that reward television for the first time in its history, where the Michaela Coel miniseries ‘Could destroy you’ triumphed, winning the best cast and fiction series. It was inevitable that the female directors, who crowded the categories, would be recognized at this gala that also awarded Emerald Fennell. You can see the entire list of winners below.

Best film

– ‘First Cow’

– ‘Minari. Family history’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘The mother of blues’

– ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

Best First Feature

– ‘I Carry You with Me’

– ‘Sound of Metal’

– ‘Rapper at 40’

– ‘Miss Juneteenth’

– ‘Nine Days’

Best direction

– Chloé Zhao, ‘Nomadland’

– Lee Isaac Chung, ‘Minari. Family history’

– Emerald Fennell, ‘A Promising Young Woman’

– Eliza Hittman, ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– Kelly Reichardt, ‘First Cow’

Best screenplay

– Lee Isaac Chung, ‘Minari. Family history’

– Eliza Hittman, ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– Emerald Fennell, ‘A Promising Young Woman’

– Mike Makowsky, ‘The Scam’

– Alice Wu, ‘Half Conquest’

Best New Screenplay

– Andy Siara, ‘Palm Springs’

– Noah Hutton, ‘Lapsis’

– Channing Godfrey Peoples, ‘Juneteenth’

– Kitty Green, ‘The Assistant’

– James Sweeney, ‘Straight Up’

Best Leading Actor

– Chadwick Boseman, ‘The Mother of the Blues’

– Riz Ahmed, ‘Sound of metal’

– Adarsh ​​Gourav, ‘White Tiger’

– Rob Morgann, ‘Bull’

– Steven Yeun, ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Leading Actress

– Carey Mulligan, ‘A Promising Young Woman’

– Nicole Beharie, ‘Miss Juneteenth’

– Viola Davis, ‘The mother of the blues’

– Sidney Flanigan, ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– Julia Garner, ‘The Assistant’

– Frances McDormand, ‘Nomadland’

Best Supporting Actor

– Colman Domingo, ‘The mother of blues’

– Orion Lee, ‘First Cow’

– Benedict Wong, ‘Nine Days’

– Glynn Turman, ‘The Mother of Blues’

– Paul Raci, ‘Sound of Metal’

Best Supporting Actress

– Yeri Han, ‘Minari. Family history’

– Valerie Mahaffey, ‘French Exit’

– Talia Ryder, ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– Youn Yuh-Jung, ‘Minari. Family history’

– Alexis Chikaeze, ‘Miss Juneteenth’

Best photography

– ‘The Assistant’

– ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘Bull’

– ‘She Dies Tomorrow’

Best Editing

– ‘Nomadland’

– ‘Never, almost never, sometimes, always’

– ‘Residue’

– ‘I Carry You with Me’

– ‘The invisible man’

Best international film

– ‘Quo vadis, Aida?’, (Bosnia Herzegovina)

– ‘Bacurau’, (Brazil)

– ‘The disciple’, (India)

– ‘The night of the kings’, (Ivory Coast)

– ‘Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time’, (Hungary)

Best documentary

– ‘Rest in Peace, Dick Johnson’, Kirsten Johnson

– ‘The mole agent’, Maite Alberdi

– ‘Time’, Garrett Bradley

– ‘Camp Extraordinary’, Jim LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham

– ‘Collective’, Alexander Nanau

Robert Altman Award for Best Casting

– ‘One night in Miami’

Best Fiction Series

– ‘A teacher’

– ‘I could destroy you’

– ‘Little America’

– ‘Small Ax’

– ‘Unorthodox’

Best Actress in a Series

– Elle Fanning, ‘The Great’

– Abby McEnany, ‘Work in Progress’

– Jordan Kristine Seamón, ‘We Are Who We Are’

– Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, ‘Never have I’

– Shira Haas, ‘Unorthodox’

Best Actor in a Series

– Amit Rahav, ‘Unorthodox’

– Harold Torres, ‘ZeroZeroZero’

– Nicco Annan, ‘P-Valley’

– Adam Ali, ‘Little America’

– Conphidance, ‘Little America’

Best Cast in a Series

– ‘It could destroy you’, (Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wright)

Best Non-Fiction Series

– ‘Immigration Nation’

– ‘Love Fraud’

– ‘Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children’

– ‘City so real’

– ‘We’re here’

Someone Who Watch Award (Award to a filmmaker who has not received proper recognition)

– Annie Silverstein, ‘Bull’

– Ekwa Msangi, ‘Farewell Love’

– David Midell, ‘The killing of Kenneth Chamberlain’

John Cassavetes Award (Recognizes the best film with a budget of less than 500 thousand dollars)

– ‘The killing of two lovers’

– ‘The black legend’

– ‘Residue’

– ‘Saint Frances’

– ‘Lingua franca’

Truer Than Fiction Award (Acknowledges a non-fiction filmmaker who has not received proper recognition)

– Cecilia Aldarondo, ‘Landfall’

– Elizabeth Lo, ‘Stray’

– Elegance Bratton, ‘Pier Kids’