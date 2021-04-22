The 2021 Honda HR-V is presented in its hybrid version of 131 hp

The third generation Honda HR-V has just been officially unveiled for the European market. It will only arrive in its e version: HEV, a non-plug-in hybrid version that makes use of Honda’s peculiar hybrid technology, which we already know from the Honda Jazz and Honda CR-V. An interesting detail of the Honda HR-V is that despite looking longer than the Honda HR-V it replaces, it measures exactly the same: 4.33 meters in length. Although we could consider it a compact SUV, Honda frames its latest launch in the B-SUV segment.

At the design level, the 2021 Honda HR-V is a more serious and formal car than its predecessor. In its appearance, 18-inch wheels stand out, a grille whose horizontal slats are painted the color of the body and a considerable roof drop. Again, it looks like a much lower car than the outgoing Honda HR-V, but it’s only 20mm lower. Perhaps this is due to the considerable increase in the wheelbase, which results in clearly more interior space: the rear seats have an additional 35 mm of knee room.

It is a more formal and classic looking car. Perhaps he needed one less point of seriousness.

Its rear seats, incidentally, continue to show off their Magic Seats: the seats can be folded forward – to carry transverse loads behind the front seats – or folded down in a conventional way, forming a flat load surface. The Honda HR-V continues to think about ergonomics and on-board habitability, something evident in the relatively conventional design of its dashboard. And what is conventional is not a criticism: your air conditioner has physical controls, located at an optimal driving distance.

The same goes for the screen of the infotainment system, floating type and nine inches in diagonal. This screen retains a physical knob to turn the volume up and down, as well as turning off the screen – again, another nice touch. The instrumentation is not 100% digital, it has two analog clocks and a central 7-inch TFT display. The dashboard, however, has a modern design and appears to have a good perceived quality. The selection of materials is sensible and elegant, and we like the detailed rotary knob on the aerators.

Its riding position is 10mm higher than on the outgoing model.

The infotainment equipment, in addition to compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is capable of becoming a WiFi access point. The Honda Sensing Active Safety Suite It is standard on all 2021 Honda HR-Vs and includes adaptive cruise control, vehicle blind spot warning, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection and rear cross traffic alert. Although it is not an off-road car, the HR-V will also have hill descent control.

The HR-V e: HEV will only be sold with a full-hybrid mechanics. In this mechanics, the heat engine is a 1.5 Atkinson cycle i-VTEC, which acts as a power generator for an electric motor, ultimately in charge of passing the power to the ground. This system lacks gearbox, but the heat engine is capable of coupling to the front axle in conditions of low load and sustained speed, through a fixed gear ratio. We have detailed its operation in this article, written when we had the opportunity to test the Honda CR-V hybrid.

A small capacity battery acts as a “buffer” between the heat engine-generator and the propulsion electric motor.

The total power of the system is 131 hp and 253 Nm of maximum torque. It is a power lower than the 184 hp of the CR-V, but higher than the 109 hp of the Honda Jazz hybrid. Its efficiency and performance should be in line with those of rivals such as the Toyota C-HR or the Kia Niro. The Honda HR-V e: HEV will go on sale in Europe at the end of this year 2021, at a price that has not yet been announced.