The audiovisual world has suffered long delays in its production and exhibition. Projects that were in the middle of filming had to be paralyzed, while others that were going to reach the cinemas and televisions were postponed for several months. All this has disrupted the release schedule, which has also affected the award ceremonies.

Golden Globes

The organization of the Golden Globes already reported the modifications of its mechanics at the end of March, seeing the consequences that the coronavirus could have on the industry. However, until now he had not commented on the celebration of the gala. The 78th edition of the Golden Globes will take place on February 28, as announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

This change represents a variation of almost two months with respect to the date of 2020, which was January 5. « To make room for both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will stipulate later the systems on eligibility, voting period and review time of the nominations announced in the coming weeks, « the organization explained.

The Oscars and BAFTAs movement

This announcement comes shortly after the Hollywood Academy decided to move the date of the 93rd Oscars. The 2021 edition has also been postponed for about two months, dating it on the calendar April 25. For its part, the British Film and Television Academy has transferred the BAFTA date to April 11.