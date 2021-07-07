The 2021 Gold Cup groups were defined

This Tuesday, July 6, the last classified to the group stage of the Gold Cup 2021 were defined, which will be played from July 10 to August 1, and in which the Mexican National Team is in Group A.

Trinidad and Tobago defeated French Guyana via penalties and was the last classified team in Group A, where Mexico, El Salvador and Curaçao were already present.

Also read: Copa América 2021: Brazil vs Argentina when and where the final will be played

Group B is made up of the teams of the United States, Canada, Martinique and Haiti, the latter obtaining their pass to this instance after defeating Bermuda in the Preliminary Phase.

In Group C, which was the last to be defined, are the teams of Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and Guadalupe, which eliminated the Guatemalan team in the Preliminary Phase of the competition.

In Group D are the teams of Honduras, Panama, Granada and Qatar, who despite belonging to the Oceania confederation, was invited for this edition of the Gold Cup.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played on July 24 and 25. The semifinals are scheduled for the 29th; and the final, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, will be played on August 1

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: