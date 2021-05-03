The 2021 Giro d’Italia jerseys

05/03/2021 at 8:08 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The pink jersey of the Giro d’Italia 2021, which will go down in cycling history for its 90 years of antiquity, will show off some novelties from Castelli. To distinguish the leader of the General Classification, this edition will have two differential nuances: it will have the names of the cyclists who have dressed it and it will wear the phrase “willing to ascend to the stars” inside the neck.

The quotation from Dante Alighieri’s Divina Commedia it has finally been selected among all the proposals that users have sent through the official social networks of the Giro Italia. The competition, which was launched in 1909 by the Gazzetta dello Sport, began to have the pink jersey from 1931, presented by the journalist Armando Cougnet.

On his 90th birthday, the pink jersey has been worn by 254 different runners throughout history. The first to wear the equipment was the Italian Learco Guerra, winner in 1934 and leader in 26 stages, while the last was Tao Geoghegan Hart, champion in the last edition of the Giro Italia.

THE DESIGN OF THE ‘PINK MAGLIA’

The 2021 pink jersey has a particularly careful design on a visual level. In what is a tribute to 90 years of history, Castelli wanted to highlight a gold logo on the upper back and trophy symbols on the sleeves, in addition to the zipper pull, which also has a gold color.

When it comes to functionality, the jersey is extremely light and breathable, designed for the great comfort of the runner. The aerodynamics of the part itself is also an essential aspect, as it has been designed in a wind tunnel.