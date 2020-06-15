The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is already underway. After the cancellation of the 65th edition of the musical contest due to the world health crisis derived from the coronavirus COVID-19, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and its Dutch members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are already working to enable Eurovision to return next year in style. Among the first decisions that both parties have had to make has been the choice of the host city, which in this case will be Rotterdam. It has therefore been decided to maintain the city that was already going to host Eurovision 2020 and which was left without being able to count on the music festival due to the crisis.

Eurovision 2021

Now, the next decision that has been made has been the choice of the exact dates on which it will finally be held. After several days of rumors in the Dutch press, these have been confirmed and the EBU has revealed the secret that until now was kept: the two semifinals and the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be held on May 18, 20 and 22. Now, the eurofans can already point to those three days that will undoubtedly mark the television calendar and musical of the next year 2021. It should be noted that for now, no further details have been given on the choice of presenters for the three galas or other details thereof.

This will be one of the great world events of the new season, an event that is expected to occur at the Ahoy Arena, the same venue where Eurovision 2020 was planned to take place and which during the pandemic was transformed into a large field hospital. Obviously, the evolution of the health crisis will be decisive for whether or not changes can occur regarding the dimensions of the music festival and the way in which it will take place. That the situation has improved or worsened in a few months will obviously mark a 2021 Eurovision in which 26 countries have already confirmed their participation. 18 of them have decided to keep the same representative as in the canceled edition, although obviously all of them must do so with a different theme than the one proposed for Eurovision 2020.

Blas Cantó, Spanish representative

That will be the case of Blas Cantó. The Murcian was going to participate in the musical contest with the theme « Universe », a song that he will no longer be able to choose next year; Cantó will have to present a new proposal that he could have already started preparing and that is that after RTVE and the artist himself agreed that he would be the Spanish representative in Eurovision 2021, Now is the time to start working on the composition of future topics to try to make the European public fall in love in Rotterdam next year. Despite this, this has not yet advanced any details on whether we will see a song radically opposed to « Universe » or we will be faced with a similar topic.