* In development

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 to be held in the city of Rotterdam on May 18, 20 and 22 will introduce important changes to face the health crisis of the coronavirus that prevented it from being carried out in this year 2020. For now, only one of the measures has been advanced but it is undoubtedly very important and that is that, as announced by the European Broadcasting Union, Eurovision 2021 removes the restriction that all voices that sound in the different performances must be live; In this way, all delegations will have the possibility of carrying previously recorded choirs. « We must be more flexible and make changes even in the format itself », Martin Österdahl, the new Eurovision Executive Supervisor, explained in a statement released to the media.

Eurovision 2021 logo

This is clear that « The lesson learned in 2020 has been that we need to plan a global crisis » and that is why different measures are going to be implemented to avoid a new cancellation of the important musical contest. Therefore, there will be changes in the format and « also in how we organize the event in such difficult times. » Regarding the important change regarding pre-recorded choirs, the Festival’s Executive Supervisor has explained that the intention is to reduce costs, « traveling in 2021 with a smaller delegation, further reducing the technical burdens for organizing television (…) and guaranteeing that the contest is in accordance with current times « in Europe. In addition, he explained that the EBU intends » thus offering the possibility of exploring creative new ideas« to all countries in their respective actions.