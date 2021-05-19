The 2021 edition is canceled due to the pandemic

The 2021 edition of IFA Berlin has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers of the traditional German event confirmed the news, and are already aiming the guns for next year. The uncertainty regarding the global health situation has been key to the final decision.

The peculiar fact is that in mid-April, the schedule had been ratified. In fact, IFA Berlin intended to return this year as a real-scale face-to-face show. It is worth remembering that in 2020 it had been carried out mostly virtually, and with limited on-site access to only a thousand people per day.

However, the organization’s plans to return to “normalcy” in 2021 have been scrapped. The appearance of new strains of the virus and the uneven global vaccination rate have led to the definitive cancellation of the event.

The decision was made after detailed discussions with public health experts and multiple stakeholders. Ultimately, several key global health metrics did not move in the right direction as quickly as expected: from the rapid emergence of new variants of Covid-19, as in South Asia, to continued uncertainties about execution. of vaccination programs around the world. IFA Berlin

Another key aspect for the cancellation of IFA Berlin was the conversion of the fairgrounds that habitually shelters the event, to fight against the pandemic. Sectors of Messe Berlin were used for the installation of an emergency hospital and a vaccination center, and will continue to be occupied for some time to come.

For next year, IFA Berlin organizers once again plan a full-scale return. The new date set for the sample is September 2-6, 2022.

IFA Berlin no, Mobile World Congress yes

Image: David Ortiz.

The cancellation of IFA Berlin 2021 is listed as an extra concern for the other technology fairs that are on the calendar. The decline of the German event implies a new wake-up call in the face of a very complicated and difficult-to-resolve panorama.

It is important to remember that the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona continue with your face-to-face plan, but with several stones along the way. Several companies have already declined their participation in the event in Catalonia, while others have chosen to limit their presence virtually.

