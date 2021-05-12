The 2021 Call of Duty could come without multiplayer

The launch of a new Call of Duty it is one of the important events that are insured every year. In recent months we learned that the next title will return to WWII. In addition, as usual, it will be available during the last quarter of the year. However, new rumors indicate that Call of Duty: VanguardAs it is supposed to be called, it could hit the market without a key modality.

Jeff Grubb, one of the most trusted sources in the video game industry, mentioned on his podcast that he has heard rumors about assumptions serious problems in the development of the next Call of Duty. To be specific, its multiplayer mode. Speculation suggests, then, that the game could hit the market without the usual online multiplayer. Of course, it is unknown if it would be canceled or would simply be released later.

Additionally, Grubb also echoed that Activision May Release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastering During 2021. In this way, they would cover the deficiencies of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Be careful, none of this information is confirmed by Activision or Sledgehammer Games, the studio responsible for the new installment. In fact, Grubb himself emphasizes that it is not his report. Let’s take everything with a grain of salt and let’s wait for an official statement.

Do you really risk running out of multiplayer?

If we want to delve into the avalanche of speculation, it should come as no surprise if there really are problems in the development of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The reason? When the pandemic arose, video game studios were forced to work remotely. It is evident that the above affected the development schedule of many projects. Not just from Activision, but from the industry in general.

Without going further, Black Ops Cold War was introduced later than expected because its development had some complications. Considering that each title in the franchise requires between 2 and 3 years to complete its development, then Vanguard would not have been spared either. However, that a Call of Duty arrives without multiplayer is a major issueWell, we are talking about the most popular form of the franchise; the one that drives sales to enviable figures. We have to keep our eyes open for any related information.

