The 2021-2022 season will start on October 19 and there will be play-in

The NBA has released through a statement the main lines of the calendar for next season, a 2021-2022 season in which it will return to normal with a classic calendar that will leave behind the limitations caused by the pandemic.

In its statement the league has also revealed dates corresponding to the impending free agency. Negotiations with free agents will kick off on August 2, and players will be able to sign their new contracts starting August 6.

Looking ahead to the next course, the preseason will start on September 28 with the teams’ training camps.

The season itself will begin in its regular phase on October 19, lasting until April 10, to immediately face (from April 12 to 15) the play-in tournament, which the NBA maintains after its implementation in 2020.

The playoffs will begin on April 16, the Finals will arrive on June 2 and will stretch a maximum, if there is a seventh game, until the 19 of that month.

Finally, the draft, whose election in 2022 will be on June 23.