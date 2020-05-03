In times of uncertainty, nothing helps an organization as important as the USTA, organizer of a US Open 2020 that is on the wire, issue conflicting messages a few hours apart. If on Friday they commented in a statement that they were working to try to carry out the event ensuring sanitary conditions, but they did not consider changing the venue, now, in statements collected by InsideTennis, the organization’s executive president, Michael Dowse, sends a much less institutional message with an obvious background: you have to play the tournament yes or yes, for civil or military reasons, as they say.

This is clear from some forceful statements in which he gives wings to a growing rumor that only the statement last Friday had managed to temper, such as the option that the tournament be played at the facilities of Indian wells, taking advantage of the fact that in California the impact of coronavirus It has been lower and restrictions on sporting events are expected to be lifted much earlier than in New York. “There is nothing ruled out. For now, we have the idea to continue working on the hypothesis that the tournament will be held in September in Flushing Meadows, although we do not rule out that it could be held behind closed doors,” said the executive director of the USTA in surprising statements.

“No formal decision has been made regarding moving to Indian Wells and I don’t think we will before June. Whatever happens, everything we decide will be in coordination with the ATP and WTA,” said one man who came to acknowledge conversations between the USTA and the Donald Trump government, considering it a priority to play the tournament, due to the devastating economic consequences of its cancellation. “We have spoken with the government and they showed their commitment to increase the tests available for sports and speed up the process so that people from other places can enter the country. Our priorities are the health of all those involved in the tournament, the financial impact and the relevant at a social level that would be able to dispute it, “he assured.

It should be noted that the cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament was a financial blow to the entire Coachella Valley, which was estimated at $ 400 million. If the de-escalation in New York is slower than in California, it seems clear that the option of having a change of venue takes shape. The fact that this location is considered the “fifth Grand Slam” is due to its prolific facilities and impeccable logistics, such as a central court with capacity for 16,000 people, which would make the dispute of a Grand Slam viable. It will be necessary to be very attentive to what happens in the coming times to determine which option the USTA for the celebration of a US Open 2020 which seems to be a priority and imperative for the entire country.

