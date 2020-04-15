He Tour de France It will be held on new dates that require changes to the international calendar. Everything points to the French round, after the announcement by Emmanuel Macron that prevented the holding of massive events in the schedule scheduled for the race, It will run between August 29 and September 20. This decision, advanced by EFE, is made due to the emergence of the coronavirus and would seriously harm the Tour of Spain, which is forced to modify its disputed forecasts, which focused on the dates scheduled between August 14 and on September 6.

This Wednesday, representatives of the International Cycling Union and the platoon will meet to make official the new dates of the two great stage tours They remain standing, since the Giro d’Italia had to be suspended, like the rest of the races after Paris-Nice, due to the great condition of the coronavirus.

Initially, the Tour was scheduled to start on June 27 in Nice, but the French government’s decision in anticipation of the coronavirus prevented those dates. «The main festivals and events with a large audience cannot be held until at least mid-July ”, Macron announced last Sunday, something that led to the obligation of new dates since the director of the prestigious French race, Christian Prudhomme rejected the idea of ​​a Tour de France behind closed doors.