Optimism is de rigueur at the head of Formula 1. Its sports director, Ross Brawn, said Wednesday that it was possible that the 2020 season, the start of which was prevented by the coronavirus pandemic, could well take place . The races could however take place without spectators.

“Our opinion is that a departure to Europe will probably be favorable and that it could take place behind closed doors. We could have a very closed environment, where the teams would come on charters, would be taken to the circuit and with everyone screened so that there is no risk for anyone. (…) A race without an audience is not great, but it is better than a total absence of races. We must remember that there is millions of people who follow the sport seated at home, “he said in an interview with Sky Sports and reported by the official website of the discipline.

A deadline in October

Given the evolution of the health crisis on the European continent, the current objective even seems to be to achieve a first extinction of fires this summer. “If we can start at the beginning of July, we could do a season of 19 races,” added Ross Brawn, referring to the possibility of running three races in as many weeks.

In order for a Formula 1 world championship to take place, the regulations of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) require the organization of at least eight races. An element which confirms Ross Brawn in his plans, considering that this total can be easily reached before the end of the year: “We could achieve eight races starting in October. So if you want a deadline, it would be October. There is always the possibility of running next year. It is under consideration. Can we get lost in January to finish the season? There are all kinds of complications. “

The GP of France, first race for the moment

Since the false start in Melbourne, decided at the last minute after positive tests at Covid-19 within the McLaren team, eight other races have been unscheduled. The Grand Prix of Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada have been postponed to an unknown date. As for Monaco, it was purely and simply canceled.

The Grand Prix de France, on the Paul-Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, represents for the time being the first meeting on the calendar. Free practice is scheduled to start on June 26 and the race is scheduled for June 28. The following weekend, the Austrian GP is scheduled to take place on the Red Bull Ring.