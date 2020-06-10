What many music fans around the world are waiting for is that concerts and festivals come back to our lives, as before, but as each and every country begins to recover, we increasingly see the possibility that at least for this year we can see our favorite gangs again, but now it’s Lollapalooza’s turn to be the fallen soldier in this war against the coronavirus

Through a statement by the festival on their social networks, The organizers announced that due to force, Mayr, unfortunately the measures taken by the Chicago government they make it impossible to carry out as they had established, so they had no choice but to cancel:

“We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things cannot go as planned. The safety and health of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is our highest priority. ”

In addition to announcing the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the festival, all the people behind this huge event told fans that they were already working so that the Lollapalooza can return in 2021, the year in which three decades have passed since this important space for music was born around the world.

The Lollapalooza 2020 would take place the weekend of July 3 to August 2 at Chicago’s traditional Grant ParkHowever, and due to the circumstances, they still did not have a lineup that would be presented during the musical day. Although this news can give down to all those who perhaps already had tickets or the hopes that the festival would take place, The organizers made it very clear that we kept the date very well in our calendar.

So that no one is shaken, during the days that the 2020 Lollapalooza is supposed to take place, the organizers promise that there will be a virtual event, which will include performances from across the city and beyond, epic archive sets from Chicago and from the festival’s six international editions, as well as never-before-seen images from the 90s and much more.

Either way, It will be for next year when the Lolla returns with more force than before.

