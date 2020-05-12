All of us who love live music are aware of what happens with concerts and festivals around the planet. One of the most anticipated of this 2020 was the Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​which for some years has been consolidated As the most important musical space in Spain, but unfortunately we have bad news for you.

Through a statement, festival organizers announced that after postponing until the end of August and in view of the fact that the situation for COVID-19 continues to be a global health issue, made the decision to cancel it permanently. So this year there will be no party in the Catalan capital.

With this edition, Primavera Sound would celebrate its 20 years of history and would have a luxurious lineup –One of the best we have seen in recent years– led by Pavement, The Strokes, Bauhaus, The National, Beck, Disclosure, Iggy Pop, Lana del Rey, Massive Attack, Tyler, The Creator, Metronomy, up to Bad Bunny and Sonido La Changa.

Now, the celebration for the festival’s twenty springs will move to June 2 to 6, 2021.. The organizers also mentioned that the tickets purchased for this year will be valid for the new edition and that around the month of June we will have more news about the lineup that will head the next Primavera Sound.

Last year, Primavera Sound was a complete success thanks to the enormous variety of events they brought together that weekend, with Tame Impala, Janelle Monaé, Miley Cyrus, Jarvis Cocker, Stereolab, J Balvin, Rosalía and many more. From rock, pop and a psychedelic touch to reggaeton were the ingredients for it to break it completely in 2019.

Now we just have to wait for the poster to be announced for 2021 and put our pesitos together so that when the pandemic ends, we can go to Barcelona to live the experience of being in Primavera Sound. If you want to check how the last edition was put, you can check HERE our review.