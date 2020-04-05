Just three weeks ago, on March 11, 2020, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) officially announced that its legendary E3 trade show in Los Angeles had been canceled due to the ongoing Covid19 pandemic. heavy damage all over the world. ESA had initially resisted by announcing on March 3 that the show was maintained and that it should not be canceled since the organization was in full preparation with the partners. Alas, less than 24 hours after this declaration the city of Los Angeles was struck by its first cases of Coronavirus. With “only” six cases in the California city, the state of emergency plan was launched. Four days later, on March 8, 2020, the ESA announced that it was monitoring the situation, but that the meeting in June was still on the agenda. Unfortunately, following the rise of the pandemic, the event was officially canceled on March 11. ESA therefore had to give new information on the possible implementation of a “digital” event to replace physical E3 as we know it. Almost a month later, we still have no information. We only know that Microsoft plans to host an Xbox conference in June, as does French publisher Ubisoft. For its part, Nintendo and Devolver Digital have announced that they will think about a new strategy. As for Bethesda, the latter announced this week that they were canceling their speech scheduled for June 2020.

On the ESA side, there is still no information on the famous digital event. However, the dates for E3 2021 are already available.

E3 2021 – Appointment on June 15, 16 and 17, 2021

So it is on the side of our friends at Games Indutry that we learn that ESA has already announced the dates of its next E3 conference. The event will therefore take place from June 15 to 17, 2021. The organization does not hesitate to specify that it will be a completely new version entirely “redesigned”. Neither the Convention Center nor the city of Los Angeles is mentioned. Does the “redesigned” side also mention a change of destination? Where then, is it the famous “digital” version?

As a reminder, ESA announced during the cancellation of E3 2020 that it “was exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to present announcements and industry news in June 2020” . So we hope that the 2021 version is a physical edition of the event.

For its part, the IGN site announced the same day that it would organize a “Summer of Gaming” event in early June. The idea is to bring together several partners for a few announcements and / or surprises. Among the partners, we can mention Square Enix, Sega, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Devolver Digital and THQ Nordic. The presence of Amazon is quite interesting when you think of their recent news on a potential arrival in the video game and Cloud Gaming industry.