There is already a date. The XXVI Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) will finally be held from 1 to 12 November 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland (United Kingdom). This has been agreed by the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, together with the sponsors, the United Kingdom and Italy. The coronavirus forced postpone Glasgow COP26, which was initially to be held in November 2020.

The agreement has been adopted after consulting the parties to the Framework Convention, the organizers and the international climate community. By November 2021, the United Kingdom will continue to host the Summit and will continue to work to increase climate action, build resilience governance and reduce emissions, as indicated by the UN Framework Convention.

The new date will also allow Italy and the United Kingdom to insist on the upcoming G7 and G20 Presidencies to direct climate ambition. The decision for the new date comes at a time when the UK Government has announced that some 25 experts from various global sectors will be advisers to the COP26 Presidency.

The group ‘Friends of the COP’ It will provide the expertise of various countries from all continents, including France, Barbados, Chad, Australia, India and Peru that will inspire action from other sectors at the conference.

COP26 President and Secretary of State for the Economy, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma, has pointed out that while focusing on the immediate fight against the coronavirus crisis, you should not lose sight of the “enormous challenge” of climate change . “With the new dates for COP26 agreed with international parties, an ambitious roadmap in global climate action is established between now and November 2021,” he said.

“The steps we must take to rebuild our economies will have a profound impact on our societies on the sustainability of the future, on resilience and on well-being, and COP26 may be the time when the world struggles together to achieve a clean and resilient ”, he added.

For his part, the Minister of Environment and Protection of the Land and Sea of ​​Italy, Sergio Costa, has expressed satisfaction that consultations with the parties have made it possible to achieve a rapid collective agreement for new dates for COP26.

“The new dates mean that the conference will take place when the tragedy of COVID-19 is behind us and we are able to ensure the inclusion that is a fundamental requirement for us and to achieve a COP26 that is based on the commitment to climate action”, has valued.

For her part, the president of COP25 and the Minister of the Environment of Chile, Carolina Schmidt, stated that it is “very important continue to push climate action and having a quick agreement on the new dates of COP26 is a sign of their commitment ”.

Thus, he added that although the meetings of the sub-daily body of the COP have also been postponed until October 4 to 12, 2020, the work of the parties will continue virtually until the so-called ‘Moment of June’ arrives, in 2021.

Finally, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention, Patricia Espinosa, has stated that the efforts to link climate change and COVID-19 are not exclusive. “If we do it right, the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis can lead us to a more inclusive and sustainable path,” he concluded.