The general manager of Atlanta Hawks, Travis Schlenk, has put on the table a question about the NBA calendar that everyone has right now. How the current season will be resolved is very clear, but not what will be the calendar exact of the 2020/21. The proposed date at this time is December 1, which would allow the schedule not to be so demanding, although it would give teams that go far in the playoffs little rest and preseason time.

Schlenk talks about a concentrated schedule for next season: “They want to start earlier because the league wants the new schedule to be as close to the original as possible. There are many reasons for this. The start of the college season, the draft and the playoffs. All this means that the Finals will end very late and that there will be less rest for the start of the next season. “

Another circumstance that favors the next league to compress is the Olympic Games. If it starts on December 1 and is played during the 177 traditional days, it would end on Sunday, August 1, more than a week after the start of the Tokyo Games (July 23, 2021).

If we consider that there are 108 international players in the NBA (many of whom want to be at the Olympic event), this causes them to have to do something with the calendar of the next campaign. So, as the Hawks GM explains, next season could be compressed. This could lead to more back-to-backs, something that has recently been removed to avoid injury.

Is not easy. The league is studying it these days and in the coming weeks we will have the answer in the form of the final calendar for the 2021/22 season.