The ’20’ is extra motivated by running at home

05/15/2021 at 6:07 PM CEST

The weather, the weather, the rain, the humid, again the uncertainty will plan on the celebration of the Grand Prix of France of motorcycling (11.00 hours, DAZN and Movistar), in the traditional, cinephile and popular track of Le Mans where today, of course, the young French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, 1.32.600 minutes), main favorite to conquer this year the title worn by the Mallorcan Joan Mir (Suzuki), has achieved the ‘pole position’ in a last suicidal lap, with the track with some plates of water, repeating, not only the one achieved on this same track last year, but the two previous ones in the World-2021, Well, the ‘Diablo’ was already the leader of the grid in Portimao and Jerez, where his right arm was seized when he was going to win.

Recently operated for compartment syndrome in his right arm, Quartararo has made a tremendous last lap (“I was about to fall in a couple of curves where there was a certain humidity or plates of water & rdquor;) and will share the first row with the Catalan Maverick Viñales (Yamaha, 1.32.681) and the Australian Jack Mille (Ducati, 1.32.704), who has just won at the Jerez circuit after 82 grands prix without victory. The second row will be composed of Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Joahnn Zarco (Ducati), who wants to win at home, and an extraordinary Marc Márquez (Honda), who not only was less than half a second behind the poleman but also, entering the last three minutes, when the track dried, was the one who led the classification after being the fastest in the morning, in the FP3 trainer.

Tomorrow’s day is very uncertain, not only because of the weather, because one thing is that it runs dry and another, very different, that it rains or the track is wet, humid, because there are pilots in those conditions, especially, Miller and MM93, where they are real boars. “I feel very comfortable on this track and, of course, I wouldn’t dislike it if it was a wet race, although it’s better dry for everyone, & rdquor; says the Australian & rdquor ;. “If the conditions are variable, anything can happen, good and bad & rdquor ;, he points out. Marquez. “I am ready for any race and, above all, happy because, for now, my right arm is responding very well to the recent operation & rdquor ;, he says. Quartararo.

What you can’t miss either (11.00 am) is the Moto3 race, as the grid is, in effect, led by Andea Migno (Honda), but closing the seventh row, yes, yes, in 21st position on the grid is the immense and daring Pedro Acosta (KTM), which has had an irregular weekend, but has already shown that it can win by starting last and even from the door of its workshop.