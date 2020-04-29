Do you want to take advantage of confinement to catch up on cinema classics, but you don’t know where to turn? Don’t panic, here is a selection of twenty must-see classics, inspired by the personal bests of the greatest filmmakers in film history, from Orson Welles to Agnès Varda, including Bong Joon-ho, Steven Spielberg or David Fincher . On the program of dramas, but also comedies, epic tales and which revolutionized the 7th Art.

Citizen Kane d’Orson Welles (1941)

Synopsis: On the death of billionaire Charles Foster Kane, a great press magnate, Thompson, a reporter, investigates his life. The contacts he made with his loved ones made him discover a gigantic character, megalomaniac, selfish and lonely.

Advised by: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, David Fincher, Stanley Kubrick, Michel Hazanavicius, Michael Mann, John Carpenter, Kenneth Branagh, Sam Mendes, François Truffaut, Jacques Doillon, James Gray, Todd Haynes, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Cédric Klapisch and Wes Anderson.

City Lights by Charlie Chaplin (1931)

Synopsis: A wanderer falls in love with a beautiful, young, blind flower seller who lives with his mother, covered in debt. Following a misunderstanding, the florist imagines the miserable, who has just bought him a flower, as a billionaire …

Advised by: Martin Scorsese, Andreï Tarkovsky, Stanley Kubrick, Michel Hazanavicius, Orson Welles, Damien Chazelle, James Gray and Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola (1972)

Synopsis: In 1945, in New York, the Corleones are one of the five families of the mafia. Don Vito Corleone, “godfather” of this family, married his daughter to a bookmaker. Sollozzo, “godfather” of the Tattaglia family, offers Don Vito an association in drug trafficking, but he refuses. Sonny, one of his sons, is in favor.

Advised by: Stanley Kubrick, David Fincher, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Asghar Farhadi, James Gray, Robert Zemeckis, James Cameron, Sam Mendes, John Woo, Paul Verhoeven, Wes Anderson, Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Eight and a half by Federico Fellini (1963)

Synopsis: A depressed filmmaker flees the world of cinema and takes refuge in a universe peopled with fantasies.

Advised by: Woody Allen, Guillermo del Toro, Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Pedro Almodovar, François Truffaut, Dario Argento, James Gray, Nanni Moretti, John Woo, Wes Anderson and … Federico Fellini.

Taxi Driver by Martin Scorsese (1976)

Synopsis: A Vietnam War veteran, Travis Bickle is a taxi driver in New York City. His nocturnal encounters and the daily violence he witnessed gradually made him lose his mind. He soon took charge of delivering a minor prostitute from his pimps.

Advised by: Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, Asghar Farhadi, James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, Luc Dardenne, Wes Anderson, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Park Chan-wook, John Woo.

2001, the Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrik (1968)

Synopsis: At the dawn of humanity, a group of great anthropoid apes comes into contact with a mysterious black monolith. One of the monkeys then learns to use a bone as a weapon during a deadly confrontation with another tribe. In 2001, a mission to the Moon investigated the appearance of an identical black monolith which emits strange signals towards Jupiter.

Advised by: Martion Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Federico Fellini, James Cameron, Osamu Tezuka, George Lucas, Tom Hanks, Gaspar Noé, Céline Sciamma, Pascale Ferran, William Friedkin, James Gray, Bruno Podalydès, Wes Anderson, Wim Wenders and John Woo .

Lawrence of Arabia by David Lean (1963)

Synopsis: In 1916, the young British officer T. E. Lawrence was charged with investigating the Arab revolts against the Turkish occupier. The man who would later be called “Lawrence of Arabia” then took the side of the insurgents and, in the eternal dunes of the desert, organized a guerilla war. A brilliant but controversial figure, he will fight battles alongside his allies and change the face of an empire.

Advised by: Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, Michael Mann, Jeff Nichols, Kathryn Bigelow, Maren Ade, Paul verhoeven, John Woo, Christopher Nolan.

Trip to Tokyo by Yasujirô Ozu (1963)

Synopsis: An elderly couple embark on a journey to visit their children. First greeted with due consideration, the parents soon turned out to be disturbing. Only Noriko, the widow of their son who died in the war, seems really happy to see them and finds time to devote to them. As for the children, they subscribe to offer them a stay in the Atami spa resort, far from Tokyo …

Advised by: Steve McQueen, Martin Scorsese, Béla Tarr, Mike Leigh, Asghar Farhadi, James Gray, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Maren Ade, Raymond Depardon.

The 400 Coups by François Truffaut (1959)

Synopsis: Antoine has a turbulent adolescence. He lies to his parents indifferent to his fate, steals, runs away. His only comfort, he made the four hundred shots with his friend René. One day, the police get involved.

Recommended by: Steven Spielberg, Wes Anderson, James Gray, Sam Mendes, Bertrand Blier, Bong Joon-Ho, Luc Dardenne, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Noémie Lvovsky, Nicolas Philibert, Bruno Podalydès, Bertrand Tavernier and John Woo.

Apocalypse now by Francis Ford Coppola (1978)

Synopsis: Cloistered in a hotel room in Saigon, the young Captain Willard, unshaven and soaked in alcohol, came out of his prostration by a summons from the American staff. General Corman entrusts him with a mission which must remain secret: to eliminate Colonel Kurtz, a soldier with somewhat expeditious methods and who rages beyond the Cambodian border.

Advised by: Quentin Tarantino, Michael Mann, Wes Anderson, Danny Boyle, Andrew Dominik, Laurent Cantet, Pascale Ferran, James Gray, Wim Wenders and John Woo.

The Bicycle Thief by Vittorio de Sica (1949)

Synopsis: Unemployed for two years, Antonio finds a job as a poster maker, but he gets his bicycle stolen, an essential tool in his new job.

Advised by: Woody Allen, François Truffaut, Martin Scorsese, Danny Boyle, Costa-Gavras, James Gray, Claude Lelouch and John Woo.

La Garçonnière by Billy Wilder (1960)

Synopsis: C.C. Baxter is employed at La Garde, a large insurance company. In the hope of advancement he often lends his apartment to his superiors who take their girlfriends there. One day the chief of staff summons him and tells him that he knows everything and also asks him for his key. Baxter is finally promoted. But what he didn’t know was that the chief of staff was taking the woman he was in love with to his apartment.

Advised by: Francis Ford Coppola, Michel Hazanavicius, Asghar Farhadi, Michel Hazanavicius, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wes Anderson, Claude Lelouch, François Ozon and Pierre Salvadori.

Cold sweat by Alfred Hitchcock (1959)

Synopsis: Scottie is prone to vertigo, which is detrimental to him in his profession as a police officer. Responsible for the death of one of his colleagues, he decides to leave the police. An old relation contacts him so that he follows his wife, possessed according to him by the spirit of his ancestor. Scottie falls in love with the young woman and finds himself tossed about by events he cannot control.

Advised by: Martin Scorsese, Éric Rohmer, David O Russell, John Carpenter, Sam Mendes, Damien Chazelle, Arnaud Desplechin, James Gray, Park Chan Wook, Céline Sciamma, Paul Verhoeven, Wim Wenders, Bong Joon-ho.

La Vie est belle by Frank Capra (1947)

Synopsis: The death of his father forced a man to take over the family business of construction loans, which allowed the most underprivileged to find housing. He comes into conflict with the richest man in the city, who is trying to ruin his efforts. As he neared victory, he misplaced the $ 8,000 he had to deposit in the bank. On Christmas Eve, desperate, he thinks of suicide. It was then that Heaven sent a second class angel by its side, which to gain its wings would have to help it get out of this bad patch …

Advised by: Steven Spielberg, Paul Feig, Robert Zemeckis, David O Russell, François Truffaut, Costa-Gavras, Luc Dardenne, Agnès Jaoui and Bruno Podalydès.

Doctor Folamour by Stanley Kubrick (1964)

Synopsis: General Jack Ripper, convinced that the Russians decided to poison the drinking water of the United States, launches on the USSR an offensive of B-52 bombers by taking care to isolate the air base Burpelson from the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Muffley, the President of the United States, summons the military staff to the Pentagon’s operating room and attempts to rectify the situation.

Advised by: Robert Zemeckis, Michael Mann, David Fincher, George Lucas, Ethan and Joel Coen, Costa-Gavras, James Gray, John Woo.

Dawn by F.W. Murnau (1927)

Synopsis: A fisherman falls in love with a city looking like a vamp. Under the influence of the latter, he decides to drown his wife, but changes his mind once on the boat. Frightened, the woman fled to the city. She is soon joined by her husband, eager to be forgiven.

Advised by: Damien Chazelle, Agnès Varda, Martin Scorsese, Wim Wenders, Riad Sattouf, Maren Ade, Luc Dardenne, Arnaud Desplechin, Jacques Doillon, William Friedkin, James Gray, Aki Kaurismäki and Nicolas Philibert.

Rashômon by Akira Kurosawa (1950)

Synopsis: Sheltered from the rain under the portico of a ruined temple, a bonze and a vagabond evoke the terrible trial they have just witnessed. Beside them, a lumberjack listens to them. The case: a famous bandit was convicted of the murder of a samurai and the rape of his wife. Versions of the bandit, the humiliated wife and even the late samurai muddle the waters and make it impossible to shed light on any possible reality.

Advised by: Woody Allen, Asghar Farhadi, Federico Fellini, George Lucas, Pedro Almodovar, Agnès Varda, Paul Verhoeven and John Woo.

The Prisoner of the Desert by John Ford (1956)

Synopsis: Texas 1868. The family of Aaron Edwards is decimated by a band of Commanches who attack his ranch and kidnap his two little girls. Ethan, Aaron’s brother, discovers the drama and sets off in the footsteps of the kidnappers with two other companions.

Advised by: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Luc Dardenne, Dario Argento, Laurent Cantet, Arnaud Desplechin, James Gray, Nicolas Philibert, Bruno Podalydès and Pierre Salvadori.

Let’s sing in the rain by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen (1953)

Synopsis: Don Lockwood and Lina Lemont are the star couple of silent cinema in Hollywood. When the first talking film comes out, they both have to get used to it and shoot their first film of its kind. If Don masters the exercise, Lina’s unpleasant voice threatens the duo. Kathy, a singer, is hired to overtake the young woman but the latter becomes an obstacle between Don and Lina which is not to the latter’s taste.

Advised by: Francis Ford Coppola, James Gray, Damien Chazelle, William Friedkin, Agnès Jaoui, Claude Lelouch, Riad Sattouf, Céline Sciamma and John Woo.

Rules of the Game by Jean Renoir (1939)

Synopsis: The Marquis de la Chesnaye is organizing a hunting party on his Sologne estate. A host of guests arrives at the castle, including André Jurieu, a national hero since crossing the Atlantic in twenty-three hours. A feat achieved for the beautiful eyes of the Marquise Christine La Chesnaye, in vain. In a society where nobles and servants are subject to the rule of convention, Jurieu, with this love, turns the game upside down.

Advised by: Éric Rohmer, Steve McQueen, Costa-Gavras, Bertrand Blier, Damien Chazelle, James Gray, Agnès Jaoui, Noémie Lvovsky, Riad Sattouf, Bertrand Tavernier, François Truffaut, Paul Trhoauten and Wim Wenders.

