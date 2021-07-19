The 20 best vampire movies of all time

New Line Media / Warner Bros./Screen Gems

For whatever reason, vampires can be sexy, scary, and sparkly all at the same time. They are elegant, dark and attractive, as are the best vampire movies. These mythical and terrifying creatures are often put in the same bag as witches, zombies and werewolves, but vampires have their own universe. And while the first vampire many of us heard mentioned was Count Dracula, many cultures around the world have their version of a bloodsucking creature that preys on animals and / or people. In Spain these stories have not particularly abounded perhaps because, as Victoria Beckham said, our country smells of garlic. But since the first films and books of the Gothic aristocrats of Romania arrived, they won us over to the cause like the rest of the world.

As actress Tilda Swinton explained to Wired when she released her vampire movie Only Lovers Survive, our attraction to vampires is really evident. “Of course it’s immortality,” he said, “but I also think it’s the concept of the unknown, the feeling of humans living above or below or on the side of society. Part of the vampire world is that there is no reflections when you look in the mirror, that feeling of no traces is really appealing. ” Swinton was unsurprisingly spot on. While the Werewolf struggles to disguise his form on full moon nights and return to being a normal man and Frankenstein to integrate and be seen as something more than a monster, vampires are voluntary outsiders, they are beyond and many times above of humans, who are just a container of juicy blood. Well, at most from time to time there is a beautiful virgin who looks, curiously, to the beloved of Dracula of several centuries ago and whose neck shines in a special way …

We’ve been around for a while, calling it a pandemic, calling it a reluctance to go out, which means that many of us have more than enough time to watch (and rewatch) movies, and you may be looking to enjoy a good vampire-themed shoot. At the end of the day, it is a genre that never fails, better or worse, it always has its blood crumb. For your movie watching enjoyment, check out our list of the 20 best vampire movies of all time, from the most celebrated classics to the newest, craziest, and even bloodiest movies.

1 let me in

In this classic Swedish vampire movie, a 12-year-old boy deals unsuccessfully with the bullies at his school and seeks revenge. Fortunately for him, he meets his next door neighbor, who also happens to be a young (apparent) vampire with super strength and a bunch of other supernatural abilities. How convenient! (Chloë Grace Moretz also starred in an American remake in 2010).

2 Dracula

We could have stayed with Terence Fisher’s ravishing 1958 Technicolor work with the legend Christopher Lee, but after talking about Dracula we had to stay with the real thing. After the invention of Nosferatu, Hollywood decided to adapt Stoker’s work with all its lyrics and the role fell silent to a Bela Lugosi who, since then, would be the immortal reference of the genre. His sibylline elegance is already inseparable from the character.

3 Nosferatu, vampire of the night

Like Dracula, Nosferatu deserves to be repeated on the list as the great movie vampire. Other versions have been and will be made with this creation by Murnau to avoid paying the rights to Stoker’s work, but none surpasses the one that Werner Herzog made with his fetish actor, his intimate enemy, Klaus Kinski, a mad genius capable of embody the monster even more intensely than Max Schreck.

4 Interview with the vampire

Based on the 1976 Anne Rice novel of the same name, Interview with the Vampire goes back and forth between 1791 in New Orleans, 1870 in Paris, and present-day San Francisco. This vampire movie tells the story of Lestat (Tom Cruise) and Louis (Brad Pitt) after Lestat transforms Louis, and later a ten-year-old girl named Claudia (Kirsten Dunst) who is also turned into a vampire.

5 Dracula, by Bram Stoker

Based on the 1897 novel Dracula and the 1973 film of the same name, Francis Ford Coppola’s vampire film stars Gary Oldman as the vampire Count Dracula on his trip to England. Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves round out the stellar cast.

This film, of course, is on our list of the 48 Keanu Reeves films ordered from worst to best, and the truth is that it comes out very well.

6 Blade

Probably one of the coolest movies on the list, 1998’s Blade tells the story of the highly skilled “daywalker” Eric Brooks (played by Wesley Snipes) as he hunts vampires. Two sequels followed – Blade II and Blade: Trinity – in 2002 and 2004.

7 30 days of darkness

Imagine, if you like, a horde of intelligent and sensitive vampires taking over an Alaskan town, wreaking havoc just as night falls on the small suburb for a whole month. Yes, there are several holes in the plot, most of all, why doesn’t this city have a functioning airport during the winter so that these people can escape? – but it’s a gruesome and entertaining show, starring none other than ’90s heartthrob Josh Hartnett.

8 Daybreakers

The vampires have won. Human beings are decimated. Society is now totally dependent on the blood (and humans) left in the world to feed the starving creatures. This is how Daybreakers approaches the vampire genre, and it does a very good job, particularly with Ethan Hawke at the helm.

9 Dark Shadows

Tim Burton’s vampire movie is based on the 1966 television series of the same name, and stars Johnny Depp as Barnabas Collins, an 18th century vampire who awakens in the 20th century. Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloë Grace Moretz and Bella Heathcote round out the rest of the cast.

10 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Have you ever wondered what the world would be like if President Lincoln was a secret vampire hunter? Well, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter is here to fulfill your fantasy. The movie takes some liberties with the story, but the visual style is impressive.

11 Underworld

Underworld tells the story of Selene, played by Kate Beckinsale, a vampire who works to kill the Lycans (werewolves) who slaughtered her family. But after a human he is attracted to is bitten by a Lycan, he has to choose between his heart or his duty. Four sequels followed between 2006 and 2016.

12 Queen of the Damned

Loosely based on the second and third novels in the Vampire Chronicles series, by Anne Rice, The Queen of the Damned features Aaliyah as Akasha, the queen of all vampires, and wishes to play the legendary vampire and rock star Lestat. (Stuart Townsend) their king.

13 Open Until Dawn

This 1996 cult film was directed by Robert Rodríguez and written by Quentin Tarantino. The wonderful cast includes Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Salma Hayek, and Tarantino himself. It tells the story of two criminals on the run, who hide in a bar that ends up being the base of a group of vampires.

14 Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Many fans of the legendary 1997 television series are unaware that it was actually based on the 1992 film of the same name. The film tells the story of a cheerleader named Buffy who learns that her destiny is to hunt vampires. It is said that the film ended up taking a different direction than original screenwriter Joss Whedon intended, so he created the darker Buffy series five years later.

15 What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary about a group of vampires living in New Zealand. It was written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi (yes, that Taika Waititi), who also star in the film. The film later became an American spinoff series.

16 Doctor Sleep

Based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Stephen King, it is the sequel to King’s 1977 novel The Shining. Doctor Sleep tells the story of a man with psychic abilities who tries to protect a young woman with similar powers from a cult of psychic vampires that preys on children.

17 Hotel Transylvania

For those in the mood for a vampire movie for kids, Hotel Transylvania is an excellent choice. It stars Adam Sandler as Count “Drac” Dracula, the owner of a monster-only hotel in Transylvania. There are two sequels (with a third on the way), titled Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation.

18 Nosferatu

This highly influential 1922 German silent film tells the story of a man whom his real estate agent suspects of being a vampire. It is an unauthorized adaptation of the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker.

19 Scary Night

This 1985 film tells the story of a teenager who suspects that his neighbor is a vampire, but none of his friends or family believe him. The Scary Night franchise includes Scary Night 2, a 2011 remake of the first film, and Scary Night 2: New Blood in 2013.

20 Twilight: The Saga

The Twilight saga divided fans: Some say the movies are so bad they’re good, while others consider them landmarks of the vampire genre. Either way, the franchise made more than $ 3.3 billion worldwide, and you have five movies to occupy your time.

