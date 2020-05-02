1. Mala Rodríguez – Iberian Luxury (2000)

In the year 2000 hip hop in Spanish was still in its infancy, its first references were already there, such as CPV or its great figures, Much Boy of 7 Notes and 7 Colors and Kase O of Violadores del Verso (possibly the best MC of the history of rap in Spain), but the emergence of María Rodríguez, better known as La Mala Rodríguez was the moment in which the genre saw its audience expand beyond believers. And it was not for less, the Sevillian artist surrounds herself with the best of the scene, with Supernafamacho and Jota Mayúscula dedicating herself to the production, with Dive Dibosso putting the base of the masterful ‘Yo Marco El Minuto’, and stellar appearances by Kamikaze, Kultama, Chulito Camacho and Kase O himself. Of course, beyond the stellar collaborations, the true protagonist of the album is a Mala with a spectacular ‘flow’ and a flamenco touch when singing the choruses that make this album the hip hop relative of ‘La Leyenda del Tiempo’ by Camarón or ‘El Blues de la Frontera’ by Pata Negra. An absolute milestone of Spanish music.

Other recommended albums: Alevosía (2003), Malamarismo (2007)

2. Vetusta Morla – A day in the world (2008)

Vetusta Morla had formed a decade before her debut album appeared. In those years they appeared in countless competitions, gave hundreds of concerts and were rejected several times by large companies, so in 2008, in the midst of the economic crisis, they decided to take a small somersault and self-edit. The result is one of the great debuts in the history of Spanish pop, something that is not unusual if one is aware that during these years they had achieved a remarkable repertoire. It is possible that in later works they have achieved a more powerful sound, but it is undeniable to say that this is by far their best collection of songs, songs like ‘Save yourself who can’, ‘A day in the world’, ‘La Marea’, ‘Little animal disaster’, ‘The squaring of the circle’ or, above all, ‘Copenhagen’, have been engraved in the unconscious of a whole generation.

3. The Planets – The Legend of Space (2007)

‘The legend of space’ was the reverse of the album that is honored in its title, ‘The legend of time’. If there the greatest flamenco figure of his time got into land close to rock, here the most important band of the native indie flirts with flamenco structures, sticks and lyrics. Of course, as J himself said in this album there is not a single flamenco guitar, nor some clapping, it is a more ideological approach than sound, although there is the voice of Enrique Morente who closes the album full of emotion with ‘Tendra there must be a way. ‘ In addition, the authors of ‘What can I do’ or ‘A good day’ have not forgotten to make generational hymns, as demonstrated in ‘Alegrías de un fuego’ and even approach the protest song with another unforgettable melody, ‘Reunion at the top. ‘ And, of course, they still have the best rock drums in Spain, just listen to ‘La que vive en la carrera’.

Other recommended albums: Displacement unit (2000), Encounters with entities (2002), The Planets against the law of gravity (2004)

4. Josele Santiago – The Swallows etc. (2004)

The incredible debut of the leader of The Enemies found more than one fan with his foot changed. Here there were no guitar whipping, or dressed in outrageous, Josele had decorated his new shack with jazz music, not so much to the letter as in spirit, with a very careful production, a spectacular band playing all at once and an attention in detail, both sonorous and lyrical, rarely seen in these parts. It is possible that in his excellent solo career he found more cohesive albums but he himself cannot deny that here are the best songs of his solo career, jewels such as ‘My cousin and his brushes’, ‘Borrico’, ‘Happy Big-Bang’ , ‘Tragón’, ‘Cuatro días’ or the immense ‘Ole papa’.

Other recommended albums: Garabatos (2006), Loco foundo (2008)

5. Bunbury – Flamingos (2002)

Enrique Bunbury is such a fugitive that opinions about him are too extreme, divided between those who think he is the greatest rock star of all time and those who think he is, at best, ridiculous. But only a really interesting artist can awaken this type of extreme love and hate. What’s more, no one can deny him his leaps into the void, when he could have been doing the same and making an infamous dough with it. ‘Flamingos’ is the third studio album of his solo career and his third reinvention after the electronics of ‘Radical Sonora’ and his look at rancheras, boleros and others in ‘Pequeno’. It is, in a way, a return to rock, but certainly not to the rock he did with Héroes del Silencio but to something more proper in which his’ raphaelesca ‘voice is still in the foreground, with great examples such as the beginning with’ The club of the impossible ‘or the wink to Tom Waits and Marc Ribot in’ Enganchado a ti ‘. ‘Lady Blue’ can choose the title of best song of her career, while ‘Get me out of here’ or ‘… And in the end’ show that José Alfredo Jiménez is as important in his musical diet as Bowie.

Other recommended albums: The Journey to Nowhere (2004), Hellville de Luxe (2008)

6. Nacho Vegas – Hard to Stop Music Boxes (2003)

If ‘Actos inexplicables’, his first solo album, had already placed him as the best indie singer-songwriter, his second, the double ‘Cajas de music difficult to stop’ saw the Asturian expand his palette from the start, getting into lysergic reveries together to another particular voice like J from Los Planetas, in ‘Arctic Nights’. He was still a sharp lyricist (“I wanted to drown my sorrows, but they swam in alcohol like Mark Spitz”) but now there was also time for a waltz like ‘Gang-Bang’ or a pop song like ‘Your new humidifier’, although the best it kept coming with the media as ‘In the deadly thirst’, the splendid ‘Mark Spitz’ or that enormity called ‘The saltpeter’, perhaps the only song on his discography that could compete with ‘The man who almost knew Michi Panero’ as the best song of his career.

Other recommended albums: Actos inexplicables (2001), Disappeared here (2005)

7. Solo Los Solo – Everybody Knows (2005)

Juan Solo and Griffi had been involved in the hip hop world since they were children and their debut, ‘Return to the Beginning’, was already flirting with rumba and Spanish guitars before the appearance of La Mala, but their great work would come with their last album together. , ‘Everyone knows it’ in which the ‘samples’ of Los Chichos, in the title track, were mixed with those of El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico in the hilarious ‘No one fits’, confirming Griffi as the DJ most original in the class. An album that, without it being necessary for Juan Solo to threaten to kill you, it is impossible to listen quietly.

Other recommended albums: Chimera (2001)

8. Nosoträsh – Popemas (2002)

A wonder with which Nosoträsh connected with that aspect that has given so many glories to Spanish pop led by Vainica Doble and that had its continuation with Carlos Berlanga and the Donosti sound of groups such as Family, Le Mans or La Buena Vida, not in vain disc was produced by Ibon Errazkin. In addition, all the members of the group contributed songs to achieve their best work with achievements such as ‘Art’, ‘Gloria’, ‘Agarradita’ or ‘Tres Tristes Tigres’.

9. Ojos de Brujo – Barí (2002)

The most important album of that fusion movement between hip hop, flamenco, rumba and Latin music that followed the principles of Manu Chao. ‘Bari’ was successful at all levels, both artistic and commercial, and not only managed to perfectly mix all its components, but each member of the band shone in his own, the excellent scratches, the incredible bass lines or the huge elf of Marina’s voice fit like a glove to such remarkable songs as ‘Ventilaor R-80’ or ‘Time of Solitude’.

Other recommended albums: Techarí (2004)

10. El Guincho – Alegranza (2008)

The most original and fresh album of the decade in the national market. The canary Pablo Díaz-Reixa Díaz was transformed into a kind of tropical Panda Bear to make a perfect album to lift your spirits and make your feet move. A technicolor disc as its cover that already demonstrated his incredible expertise as a producer.

11. Mr. Chinarro – The world according to (2006)

12. Christina Rosenvinge – Your Upper Lip (2008)

13. Violadores del Verso – Live to tell it (2006)

14. Tachenko – Snow and Rescues (2004)

15. Standstill – Vivalaguerra (2006)

16. Morente – La Alhambra Dream (2005)

17. Chucho – The Oil Diaries (2001)

18. The Pirates – Ultrasonic (2001)

19. The Sunday Drivers – Little Heart Attacks (2004)

20. Quique González – The American Night (2005)

