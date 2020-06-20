Brian Wilson He is the official genius of pop music, his story has it all, successes, depression, drugs, insanity … But if Brian Wilson had led a normal and gray life, and we were left with no stories to tell, but still he would have done These songs should continue to be called a genius, one of the few that popular music can claim. In front of Beach boysWilson wrote, arranged, and produced some of the best songs ever. Here are 20, which could be 50, to celebrate his 78th birthday.

1. Good Vibrations (1966)

If this were the only song Brian Wilson had written and recorded, today we would continue to talk about him as a genius. It is incredible that three minutes and thirty-five seconds give so much, a mini symphony, in which so many things happen, in each second, that it seems a dream. The incredible thing about the case is that this song was composed as it was recorded, adding and removing things in the studio for three months in four different studios, it is normal for their peers to spend strings to be able to reproduce their multiple sounds, including the incredible Theremin, in direct. And it is that by this time Wilson was so focused on working in the studio that he had left the tours. The result could not have been better, ‘Pet Sounds’, for many the best album in history, and ‘Good Vibrations’, for many others the best song in history.

2. God Only Knows (1966)

1966 was a magical year for Wilson and the Beach Boys, Wilson was able to have time to create his own particular masterpiece and focus on the studio to create ‘Pet Sounds’ alongside the best musicians in Los Angeles, the Wrecking Crew by Hal Blaine and Carol Kaye. After leaving the tours, and getting his company to allow him to slow down (the Beach Boys had released three albums per year from 1963 to 1965), Wilson was able to expand all the orchestral ideas he had begun to develop on the B side of ‘Today ‘and give the world a perfect album like Pet Sounds. Well, within that perfect album there is a song that stands out, a song that can rival ‘Good Vibrations’ as the best in the band (and in history), it is ‘God Only Knows’ a sublime prayer that Brian gave to his brother Carl, possibly the best voice of the group, to make it a story. This is Pul McCartney’s favorite song, the only man on the face of the Earth who can rival Wilson in making the most memorable tunes in history.

3. Don’t Worry Baby (1964)

When Brian Wilson first heard the Ronettes’ ‘Be My Baby’ on the radio, he had to stop the car aside, turn up the volume, and be engrossed for several minutes thinking he had heard the most wonderful music of all time. . Phil Spector, the producer, became his idol and did not hesitate to chip many of his techniques, until the disciple surpassed the master. But before, he decided to write the Ronettes a song, it was ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ but Spector decided to reject it, his loss was a gain from the Beach Boys who recorded it with Brian’s falsetto in the foreground. They used it as face B of ‘I Get Around’, with which it forms one of the best singles of all time. And is that few songs can rival ‘Be My Baby’ but ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ is one of them. Many years later, Ronnie Spector, the singer of the Ronettes, indulged in singing a song that had been made with her voice in mind.

4. Wouldn’t It Be Nice (1966)

The song that opened ‘Pet Sounds’ is proof that by 1966 Wilson had surpassed Spector’s Wall of Sound, this is one of the first times that pop approaches classical music without losing its essence. Translating Brian’s ideas, Tony Asher subverts the first rule of a pop song by starting by saying “wouldn’t it be nice if we were older.” I suppose that if there is something similar to heaven, this is the music with which you should be received.

5. California Girls (1965)

Among the many wonders that he has composed, of which Brian Wilson himself is most proud, is the incredible introduction of this song, his first approach to classical instruments, with an air of Bach, until giving way to the quintessential of the Beach Boys surf, beach and girls. The lyrics are pretty stupid but what can someone like Mike Love expect to write?

6. Heroes And Villains (1967)

‘Smile’ was going to be the culmination of his career and ended up being his downfall. Some think that Wilson realized that he was not going to be able to beat ‘Pet Sounds’, or his bastard son’ Sgt. Pepper’s’, and decided to cut it short, but ‘Smile’ is a great album, as Wilson himself demonstrated with his solo version from 2004 or the extensive box of ‘The Smile Sessions’. An album that opens with ‘Hearoes and Villains’ and closes with ‘Good Vibrations’ can only be considered as a wonder. Composed of sections like ‘Good Vibrations’, Wilson held it in high regard. He believed that this was the song that was going to take away from the group of surf and car groups, but when he finally did not achieve the success of ‘Good Vibrations’ something in Brian’s fragile ego broke.

7. I Get Around (1964)

Brian Wilson was already a wonderful songwriter, long before he started doing pop symphonies, just listen to the glorious ‘I Get Around’ to realize it. This was the first number one of the band and its recording supposed the definitive dismissal of the abusive father of the Wilson like manager of the group.

8. Surf’s Up (1971)

The most mythical song of the discarded ‘Smile’. If ‘Heroes and Villains’ and other songs from that project ended up seeing the light on other albums, mainly ‘Smiley Smile’, ‘Surf’s Up’ was left with others forgotten in a box. But Brian Wilson had played it on the piano in a television program presented by Leonard Bernstein and many people had fallen in love. As Wilson moved further and further away from the study (and from reality) there were many pressures to rescue her. Finally, in 1971, Wilson gave his arm to twist, although he renounced the main voice, again to the benefit of his brother Carl, who by then was the one in charge of the group. For the version that appeared on the album of the same title, many things were used from the recordings of ‘Smile’, although new voices were added. The result is a marvel that goes with what is probably the best Beach Boys album of the 70s.

9. Help Me Rhonda (1965)

‘Help Me Rhonda’ is a perfect example of how Wilson was improving by leaps and bounds in the studio throughout 1965. The first version of the song that appeared appeared in the splendid ‘The Beach Boys Today!’ He was satisfied with it, it was a great song, but Brian knew there was even more potential in the song. A month after his first recording Brian put the group back in the studio, with regulars like Hal Blaine and Carol Kaye, he picked up the pace a bit and put in the essential “bow, bow, bow” choruses, by the time they finished Brian had Of course he had just recorded the second number one of the band. That’s how it went.

10. Surfer Girl (1963)

The first Beach Boys song in which Brian appears as a producer, as well as a composer and arranger is this marvel in which he combines his angelic voices like no other, with Brian acting as a soloist, with Mike Love and his brothers Carl and Dennis in the backing vocals, again proving that his romantic side is the one that has given him his best songs.

11. Sloop John B. (1966)

12. Please Let Me Wonder (1965)

13. Til I Die (1971)

14. In My Room (1963)

15. Surfin USA (1963)

16. Don’t talk (1966)

17. All Summer Long (1964)

18. I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times (1966)

19. The Little Girl I Once Knew (1965)

20. Let Him Run Wild (1965)