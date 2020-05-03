The Vietnam War was a conflict that spanned twenty years; a bloody conflict that left millions of Vietnamese dead, tens of thousands of Americans dead, displaced civilians, a rich country razed and suffering enduring.

The most impressive thing about this conflict is the absurd complex of its development: What were the Americans doing there? Didn’t they want to liberate the Vietnamese people? Wasn’t it exactly the same as the Vietnamese wanted? Why did they not mitigate the conflict when they could? Why did it extend until the fall of Saigon in 1975? Couldn’t it be avoidable? Even in the crazy logic of the Cold War, Was this massacre necessary?

Faced with misunderstanding, we are left with a wonderful way of understanding the complexity of a war, exploring it through popular culture. During and after the conflict hundreds of films about Vietnam have been filmed. Some are of enormous documentary value, others are more personal explorations; some talk about training, others about post-traumatic stress; some portray the conflict from a fatal perspective, others denounce the avoidable absurdity of all war. To untangle this madness -or, at least, give them an intense context-, we prepared a list with essential films to understand the mud, blood and jungle chaos that was the Vietnam War.

Hopefully this weighted selection will serve to illuminate some of the dark human misfortune that was this horrendous war.

Hopefully history can still teach us something.

The 317e Section, Pierre Schoendoerffer (1965)

To talk about the Vietnam War, you first have to talk about Indochina. There is no way to understand Vietnamese nationalism and revulsion towards colonialism, without speaking of a people’s eternal war against invaders. First the Chinese, then the French, finally the Americans. A film that, like much of what you’ll see on this list, is deeply reminiscent of the anti-imperialist sentiment of another essential film about absurd conquests, Werner Herzog’s Aguirre: The Wrath of God (1972). In this shocking film, Schoendoerffer adapted his own book and won the Best Screenplay Award at the Cannes Film Festival. And indeed, the award is deserved. The 317e Section is a crude and violent film about the last days of the French army in Vietnam, about the impossibility of getting out of that jungle, on the absurdity of surviving one more day in a fight without cause or reason.

Tropic Thunder, Ben Stiller (2008)

Tropic Thunder is a parody impossible to imagine ten years after its premiere. Ben Stiller’s enormous irreverence in directing created a cynical view of how Hollywood dealt with the trauma of the Vietnam War. A meta film about the caricature of what is not understood; about the enormous banality of show business; and how Hollywood’s grotesque simplifications are paid for with recognition and applause. And yes, as if the Academy did not understand when they mock it, with a paper that shows the terrible ends of blackface in Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar nomination for this movie..

The Little Girl from Hanoi, Hải Ninh (1975) / The Abandoned Field: Free Fire Zone, Hong Sen Nguyen (1979) / When the Tenth Month Comes, Dang Nhat Minh (1984)

We couldn’t pass up this film count to understand the Vietnam War without commenting on some Vietnamese tapes. Very little is said about post-war Vietnam cinema and how it served to process a conflict that added to so many years of war against colonialism.

In these three tapes we can see, if you will, a progression.

In The Little Girl From Hanoi, just after the war, we find a somewhat awkward plot, full of nationalist pride, with speeches by Ho Chi Minh in the background as the burning B-52s parade, falling. Pure war melodrama and propaganda efforts.

In Free Fire Zone, traditionalist nationalism is still there, but it changes to show a much more efficient set of perspectives between those who live, harmoniously, in rice fields, and the terrible helicopters that eliminate them like ants. Propaganda film too, of course, but somewhat less obvious.

When the Tenth Month Comes is, finally, a movie that no longer seeks to push a transparent agenda. Ten years have passed since the end of the war and what it is all about here, after the Pol Pot regime, is to find a formula to heal wounds. This is the best of the three Vietnamese movies we mention here, hands down. An elegant melodrama, well filmed and teary; a beautiful reflection on death and the responsibility to stay alive; an intriguing way of seeking, in tradition, the appeasement of mourning.

Why if the victors always tell the story, have we only heard the story of the vanquished? Among these three films, you will find a hard and vivid panorama of what it means to see a war from the other side, with other ideological evidence, with other political messages, with the vision, finally, of others.

Casualties of War, Brian de Palma (1989)

One of the most terrible movies about American war crimes in Vietnam and Tarantino’s favorite movie about war. Casualties of War is torture. Sustained by the massive performances of proven young actors at the time (Ving Rhames, Sean Penn, Michael J. Fox, John C. Reilly, John Leguizamo, etc.), this is one of the few films to address the issue of sexual abuse. in Vietnam. With De Palma’s unique stamp, sexual violence is transformed into an eloquent dialogue. And suddenly, we hear Sean Penn’s character, holding his genitals and waving an M16, say, “This is the real weapon … the rifle is just for fun.” What lucidity, what horror, what brutality: An essential tape to reflect on what separates a hero from a war criminal.

Dogfight, Nancy Savoca (1991)

It is rare to find a romance movie in the context of the Vietnam War. However, Nancy Savoca’s masterpiece found River Phoenix at its best. In the same year that he made My Own Private Idaho with Gus Van Sant, Phoenix performed the rotting masculinity of the Marines. With this, Savoca made an unconventional complaint about the Vietnam War that focuses, above all, on the cruelty of men and the horror of male herd thinking. Richard Panebianco’s final speech on the idiosyncratic construction of lies in the United States it is still a high point of reflection in cinema about the stupidity of this war.

Hearts and Minds, Peter Davis (1975)

An impressive documentary, made in the most violent anger against the decisions that led to a ridiculous 20-year war. In no other film are the abuses of war, the deep misunderstandings that caused it, the pain it left in fatherless children, men without arms, without legs, paraplegics, in the devastated villages shown in a more direct, truthful and violent way. from Vietnam, in the massacre of civilians, in the toxic agents, in so much trauma, so much pain, so much ridiculous murderous stupidity. The footage and interviews found in this documentary are unprecedented. A real blow to the face to understand a tragedy that could have been avoided; a tragedy that left 60,000 dead on one side and more than 3 million on the other; a tragedy that some tried to forget, while others did not stop living it.

The Fog of War: Eleven Lessons from the Life of Robert S. McNamara, Errol Morris (2003)

One of those responsible for the Vietnam War was defense secretary in the middle of two jobs: being Ford president and director of the World Bank. Who is this character? This brilliant documentary by the legendary Errol Morris delves into the life and work of Robert Strange McNamara, the defense secretary of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson, and the man behind America’s early strategies in the Vietnam War.

With Errol Morris’ unique interview style, approaching this quirky character is by no means judicious, violent, or confrontational. In fact, Morris turned a movie about McNamara and his involvement in the Cold War into a movie about life lessons. A unique perspective to delve into a brilliant mind and his very humane decisions; a unique way of understanding one of the main causes of the Vietnam War.

What mistakes did this brilliant man make to become responsible for this horror? How can you live with yourself? What do you think of your responsibility?

An unforgettable and illuminating documentary.

Hair, Milos Forman (1979) / No Vietnamese Ever Called Me Nigger, David Loeb Weiss (1968)

You can’t come to understand the Vietnam War, either, without considering the impact it had on popular culture. Some analysts even suggest that it was California’s hippie freethinking movement that degenerated into Donald Trump’s post-truth culture. It is possible, how do you know? Either way, the hippie movement, the rebellion against the war, the fight for civil rights, the enormous American racism and the protests in Washington were a very real part of the conflict on this side of the ocean.

With two absolutely different visions, these two iconic tapes question and explore the culture of antiwar protest, American racism in the 1960s, the very pressing civil rights movement (the ’67 march against Washington was a few weeks after the most famous speech by Martin Luther King) and the systematic violence against a young generation in the country of freedom. With two very different styles and very different historical significance, Milos Forman’s musical classic and Weiss’s huge interview documentary intersect to give us a more concrete perspective of the horror that lived in the heart of the United States as their youths rampaged through villages. The other side of the world.

The end of No Vietnamese Ever Called Me Nigger will continue to resonate forever: “We only ask for the right to be human.”

Targets, Peter Bogdanovich (1968) / Taxi Driver, Martin Scorsese (1976)

Two films that talk about the enormous violence that a war creates, even after it ends. Both Travis Bickle and Bobby Thompson are Vietnam veterans – both have been through hell and both are returning deeply torn home. There, in the American normality of city lights, neither one is found. And soon ideas of revenge, violence, and justice begin to emerge that impose themselves on this complex reality.

War never really leaves them.

Taxi Driver is a unique, iconic film, with which Martin Scorsese built a legend as long-lasting as it is consistent. The other is a forgotten jewel of worship in Bogdanovich’s trunk, Roger Corman and, of course, the great Boris Karloff (in fact, it was his last performance). Both are terrifying, and both show the dangerous ease with which the United States produces and then canonizes murderers.

Two horrendous -and stupendous- premonitions.

The Deer Hunter, Michael Cimino (1978) / Jacob’s Ladder, Adrian Lyne (1990)

It is very difficult to compare a moralistic film, mediocre in many ways and painfully Catholic with the masterpiece that is Cimino’s The Deer Hunter. One is the best movie ever made about Vietnam (or, at least, my favorite); the other is an anecdotal entry into the paranoid psychological horror of the nineties. However, these two films explore, each in its own record and in its own way, the very heavy burden of war. Both tapes delve into fatigue and psychological strain, post-traumatic stress and the maladjustment to the civilian world of the soldiers marked by Vietnam.

Cimino’s film portrays, with a unique rawness, the simple sense of war (kill or die), while Lyne’s film explores the paranoid nightmares of a soldier in Limbo. And in both works we understand the remnants of the war: psychological torture, then, becomes hell, be it in the underworld of Saigon betting with a bullet to the temple, or in a rotten New York at the gates of eternal punishment.

Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Werner Herzog (1997) / Rescue Dawn, Werner Herzog (2006)

With Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Herzog found one of the most incredible POW stories. And we can’t try to understand Vietnam’s trauma for American fighters without understanding the stories of rescued prisoners. Like John McCain, many soldiers lived to count the torture and humiliation at the hands of the Vietcong. However, among so many narratives, the story of Dieter Dengler, from postwar Germany munching on wallpaper from the walls to his gruesome barefoot escape from Laos, it’s too amazing to be true.

The character’s humanity, his simplicity, his charisma and his latent fears were, of course, an enormous stimulus for Herzog. So, years later, the great German filmmaker recreated that experience in a work of fiction. Starring Christian Bale in one of his typical roles of physical suffering. Rescue Dawn is another way to understand Dangler’s suffering and incredible tenacity. The two films, placed side by side, play between testimony and fiction to make us see that it is not always the images that create the most vivid sensations. Two unique visions of the vanquished, the fallen, others forgotten from the war.

Full Metal Jacket, Stanley Kubrick (1987) / Platoon, Oliver Stone (1986) / Streamers, Robert Altman (1983)

In the 1980s there was a new exploration of the trauma of Vietnam. In these three films, precisely, the focus is not on the war itself, but on how those who grew up to fight it grew. These three films are training, maturing, war-learning films. Platoon by Oliver Stone, the most idealistic, could be related to Casualties of War for her look at the criminal horrors and excesses of soldiers in rural villages in Vietnam. Sure, they both take something from Daniel Lang’s inspired article for The New Yorker that De Palma based his film on. This is the first American film directed by a Vietnam War veteran. Platoon, however, as incredible as it may be, remains a monument to its creator’s moral compass. Oliver Stone can’t help it but, despite his overflowing ego, he made a painful, vivid, and Manicheanized coming of age film from any growth drama.

Kubrick’s tape, by contrast, is much more cynical and ruthless (as was Kubrick). Madness, violence, locked masculinities, absurdity, blood, mud, social pressure. Everything in the Joker formation turns to cause pain, to inflict violence, to be carried away by what everyone demands. A man who saw the war from the side earns an iron gaze, killing, finally, out of compassion, despair and social pressure. A terrible story of human growth and social decline.

At the border between the lyricism of a play and the contained need for framing, this horrendous drama of growth on the brink of war is another finesse of the great Robert Altman. Streamers is a forgotten gem. One of the most excruciating movies to watch about the Vietnam War; a film that, despite not being particularly violent, is deeply disturbing. Locked masculinities, homophobia, racism, contained violence … The image of the title is clear: recruits are floating bodies; bodies to be stamped on the ground; bodies that, in the air, with a last breath, pray to see a parachute.

Three films about the formation of the Marines, about the rot of their growth, about the crooked moral compass that leads them to die and survive in the jungle, to remain barely human, to descend into madness. Matthew Modine in everything. Three visions of what it was like, for a generation, to grow up in an absurd nightmare.

Apocalypse Now, Francis Ford Coppola (1979)

Apocalypse Now, as Coppola said, is not a movie about Vietnam, it is Vietnam. Madness, absurdity, chaos, death – everything in this film exudes the horror of Indochina. Originally intended to be directed by George Lucas, this impossible-to-make film became an anti-war memorial and a privileged read of imperialism after Conrad. The circumstances did not change much, by pursuing freedom, the Americans became the new colonial empire. This film gave Francis Ford Coppola his second Palme d’Or and made him a living legend. So also, along with Cimino’s The Deer Hunter, it is one of the most iconic films about the Vietnam War. An epic of ridiculous circumstances, of poetry, of sauciers lost in the jungle, fallen helicopters with Playboy bunnies, remnants of the filthy French civilizing work, youth, incomprehension, absolute alterity and madness. An uncompromising wonder to explore the nonsense of so much violence.

Bonus: The Vietnam War, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick (2017)

What Burns and Novick did in this documentary series they can watch on Netflix is ​​spectacular. Not only because of the enormous handling in assembly, selection and curation of an archive material never collected before, but because of the way they present such a complex conflict from multiple perspectives. If you want to understand what happened in Vietnam, from French colonialism, the rise of the nationalist movement, the lost letters of Ho Chi Minh, the rise and disgrace of the despotic Diem, the domino effect and all the ridiculous catastrophe that was this world tragedy, you cannot miss this illuminating documentary. One of the most complete works ever done on the political intrigue of a nightmare.

.