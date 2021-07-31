The 20 Best Experience Gifts for Everyone in Your Life in 2021

raydene salinas hansen

If you’re the kind of person who would rather spend a little bit more on an experience gift than save money on a single $ 5 present that your loved one will probably toss after they use it once (if they even use it at all), then welcome. You’ve come to the right place. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with spoiling your family, husband, or best friend with tangible things from time to time, the most sentimental gift you can give someone is time spent together and the memories that’ll last forever (AW). But because experience gifts can sometimes look a lot like luxury gifts (an exotic beach vacation, anyone?), You might be struggling to find a unique gift idea that’s still in the budget. Before you blow it off completely and settle for giving a gift card, consider one of the suggestions below first.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for making memories together with the people you love the most or cool ideas that the person in your life can enjoy alone. If you’re shopping for someone who already has everything and doesn’t need more meaningless stuff, get them one of these 20 creative experience gifts instead.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

A Wine Club Subscription

Wine Club Membership – 6 Bottles Every Six Weeks

Help keep their wine rack stocked with this sampler kit that delivers six new wines every six weeks. Hey, maybe they’ll invite you over for a wine night so you can enjoy a bottle with them.

2

A Vacation Activity

Newport Sip & Sail Package Virgin Experience Gifts virginexperiencegifts.com

$ 124.00

Got a trip lined up and want to surprise your travel partner with a memorable activity while you’re there? Sort through thousands of Virgin Experience Gifts based on your trip location (if any of my friends are reading this, I would love to go on this wine tasting and sailboat ride in Rhode Island, thanks) and book it straight through the site.

3

An at-Home Pottery Class

Clay Pottery Kit for 2 stuckinthemudpottery etsy.com

$ 26.00

Need a date night idea? Find a local pottery class, or better yet, bring the class to your house with a kit for two like this one. Inside this set, you’ll find all the tools you need to make the perfect little air-dry clay planter.

4

A Vrbo for a Fun Weekend Trip

Trendy South Congress Treehouse Studio

Book a weekend trip away with your friends and opt to stay at a Vrbo instead of a hotel so your whole group can stay, cook, and hang out in one place. Because everyone knows the best part of a night out is getting ready together.

5

Indoor Skydiving

The iFLY Experience Voucher

iFly iflyworld.com

Why is it that when I hear the words “experience gift” my mind goes straight to skydiving? If yours does, too, you need to grab your fun friend and take them to try indoor skydiving.

6

A Custom Fragrance

Explorer Box Olfactory NYC olfactorynyc.com

$ 18.00

We all have that one pal who fancies themself an expert on perfumes, and they would love nothing more than a custom fragrance they designed themself. If you don’t live near a perfumery, order this kit and let them sample different scents so they can easily customize their own signature fragrance blend.

7

A Cocktail-Making Kit

1-Month Box Shaker & Spoon shakerandspoon.com

$ 50.00

This everything-but-the-booze box set is the perfect gift for the person who loves a fancy cocktail but would love to learn how to make it even more. Each kit comes with three recipes and all the ingredients you need to make 12 drinks. When was the last time you had a good cocktail for less than $ 5 ?!

8

This National Park Pass

America the Beautiful – National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass USGS Store usgs.gov

$ 80.00

If Joshua Tree, the Grand Canyon, and Glacier National Park are all on your bestie’s bucket list, help them cross’ em off with this annual pass that covers the cost of entry to thousands of federal recreation sites.

9

A Masterclass

All-Access Subscription MasterClass masterclass.com

$ 180.00

Give your loved one a lesson in everything they’ve always wanted to know with this year-long all-access pass. With classes in fitness, design, cooking, music, and even dog training, they’ll definitely find something that piques their interest.

10

Bucket List Date Ideas

Date Night Bucket List UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com

$ 20.00

From stargazing to watching the sunrise, this can is full of all the best date night ideas for making memories. Once you two cross one off, write the date on the back of the stick and move on to the next.

eleven

This Knitting Starter Kit With Videos

Beginner Knitting Kit KniftyKnittings etsy.com

$ 50.00

This beginner-friendly kit not only includes a curated box of tools to knit a scarf (needles, yarn, and pattern), but it also includes access to six online video tutorials so they can easily learn how to do it.

12

This Murder Mystery Subscription Game

Monthly Box Hunt A Killer huntakiller.com

$ 30.00

All your true crime-obsessed friends need this murder mystery game. Each month, a box will arrive at their door with all the evidence and clues they need to solve a cold case.

13

This Bread How-To Book

New World Sourdough Cookbook Bryan Ford uncommongoods.com

$ 28.00

A cooking class is never a bad idea, but a cookbook is a much more affordable experience gift. This one is full of recipes, tips, and tricks for making focaccia, brioche, beignets, and more. Wow, I’m hungry just typing that.

14

A Camping Trip

2-Person Dome Tent Wakeman amazon.com

$ 24.95

Whether you’re just camping out in your backyard or have a little piece of nature out of the city, pitch a tent, start a campfire, and make lots of memories together with your friends in the wilderness.

fifteen

Dance classes

Dance Classes for Everyone – Monthly Plan

If you know someone who recently downloaded TikTok and could use a dance lesson or two, get them this dance class subscription. With this gift, they can choose from a variety of dance styles and over 600 classes, no matter their skill level. The videos make it easy to control the speed, change the view, loop the moves, and more so they can learn at their own pace.

16

An Escape Room

Escape Room in a Box The Werewolf Experiment

Book an escape room for the fam or bring all the fun and suspense of one to your living room with this interactive game. This comes with 19 mental and physical puzzles and three locks. Plus, you can connect to Amazon Alexa to make it even more fun.

17

Conversation Starters

The Hygge Conversation Game Uncommon Goods uncommongoods.com

$ 20.00

This box of 330 conversation starters and thought-provoking questions will help deepen your relationships and connections with all your favorite people.

18

A Home Design Consultation

Classic Design Gift Package Decorist decorist.com

$ 299.00

If you know someone who is itching to redo a room in their apartment or house, give the gift of one-on-one time with an interior designer to create a custom room design that fits their style and budget.

19

A Life Coach

Unearthing Call Bettina Banks bankslife.net

$ 288.00

This might not be a gift for you two to share together, but a life coach for personal development in areas like mindset and manifestation is a gift anyone would appreciate. This life coach offers Zoom calls to help you set your goals and make a plan to reach them.

twenty

A Foodie Subscription Box

Callaloo Box Cratejoy cratejoy.com

$ 39.99

The foodie in your life would love this subscription box, which comes with six to eight seasonings, condiments, pepper sauces, drinks, and snacks from the Caribbean, delivered right to their own kitchen.

Brooke Shunatona Brooke Shunatona is a contributing writer for Cosmopolitan.com.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below