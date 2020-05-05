A devastating flu pandemic plagues the world, entering a dangerous spiral of economic crisis, political tensions, and armed conflict.

It happened after the First World War and the so-called Spanish flu, when “returning to normal” was such a widespread desire that a presidential candidate in the United States won the 1920 elections with that slogan.

Global instability grew, especially after the Great Depression of 1929, which sank trade and triggered unemployment. Democracy was backing down. Nationalism was advancing. And the world fell into the greatest war conflict in its history.

But there was again, after the devastating Second World War, where countries put aside their differences to respond to the risks of the emerging international order.

Organizations were created to promote global governance, peace and security. Cooperation between countries advanced. Economies were integrated. And a new world war was avoided.

Now another pandemic has put the planet in an extreme situation again.

The coronavirus is the biggest challenge to the world since World War II, according to the United Nations. And measures to combat it will bring the worst economic recession since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund anticipated.

In this context, different experts began to question whether the world scenario that will result from all this will be more reminiscent of the post-First or Second World War era.

“It is a very good question,” James Hershberg, professor of history and international relations at George Washington University, tells BBC World.

Leadership Wanted

The coronavirus pandemic has already dealt a severe setback to the multilateral world that emerged after 1945.

It is not just about the closure of borders and the criticism exchanged by powers such as the United States and China. In addition, there is an evident lack of global political coordination in the face of the advance of the virus.

“It is obvious that we lack the leadership that can only be possible if (…) the key world powers are able to approach, adopt a common strategy and then bring together the entire international community, “admitted UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in an interview with the BBC.

Specialists link this to the vacuum that the US has left. on the international board in recent years, especially during the presidency of Donald Trump.

Trump came to power promising to put “America first” in global affairs, a slogan his predecessor Warren Harding had used in the 1920 campaign: the same one that promised to “return to normal” after the First World War.

That nationalistic and unilateral approach runs counter to the role of global leader that the US assumed since World War II to build institutions like the UN itself, reaching agreements like the one in Bretton Woods or help rebuild Europe with the Marshall Plan.

British economist John Maynar Keynes – center – was instrumental in formulating the Bretton Woods agreement, the first international monetary agreement that established the rules for trade and financial relations between industrialized countries.

Observers like Ian Goldin, a professor of globalization and development at Oxford University, question worriedly who will occupy the space ceded by Washington.

“We can be optimistic, but we don’t see leadership from the White House,” he said. «China cannot assume it and the United Kingdom cannot lead in Europe“He told the BBC.

Goldin is one of the experts who raises a dilemma between two global scenarios similar to the post-war eras, either with growing divisions or with greater international cooperation.

Others go even further and warn that, without active US involvement, with historical economic decline and tensions between countries, the outlook will be more like the interwar period.

.In the interwar period, the Great Depression caused unemployment and heartbreak.

«I see how the whole international situation is deteriorating. And that’s the parallel: after World War I the global situation got progressively worse, “said Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, an influential think tank in the United States.

“I’m not saying it will happen for sure, but I’m concerned that unless we change the course, the dynamics, things can get worse“Added Haass in an interview with BBC Mundo.

New risks

However, others believe that countries will move towards greater cooperation.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has argued that the US also will end up being involved more strongly than now in the global fight against the virus.

.Bill Gates is one of those who sees global cooperation as there was after World War II.

“There are many voices that will push us to work with Europe and with other countries and be part of the innovations that will end this,” said the billionaire philanthropist on the Vox news portal.

“Really I think the analogy of World War II applies here“Added Gates, who in a speech in 2015 had warned that the greatest threat to millions of lives in the world would be a virus rather than a war.

It was precisely a combination of threats, such as nuclear weapons, the rise of the Soviet Union and the living memory of the risk of nationalism in Europe, which together with the growing influence of the United States. it boosted multilateral cooperation after World War II, explains Professor James Hershberg.

“It is never a single factor; there are multiple factors that come together. But we are in a situation of increasingly clear global challenges requiring global responses. It was already evident with climate change and other factors, but the pandemic dramatized it, “he says.

.The continuity or not of Trump in the White House after the US elections It will be key to the global stage, according to experts.

In his opinion, the November elections in the US they will also be key to the global course.

“If there were four more years of Trump, it would be very comparable to the pattern of the interwar years, of a Darwinian struggle of each country by itself, and the current tendencies against democracy are likely to be exacerbated ”, Hershberg believes.

“If Trump loses, there may be at least some dynamics to counter” those trends, he adds.

»Intermediate scenario»?

Of course, in all this there is a lot of uncertainty.

For example, we do not know how long and deep the global economic debacle will be over confinement measures to reduce the spread of covid-19.

If the virus can be controlled soon, some economists see the possibility of a recovery comparable to that after the Second World War.

.The early 20th century flu pandemic was unique due to the disproportionate number of youth it killed.

After all, the current crisis is not a war where bombs destroy countries’ infrastructure or productive capacity.

And, with all the pain it causes, the balance of covid-19 fatalities (which passed 250,000 this Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University) is well below the 20 to 50 million who died from the “Spanish flu” between 1918 and 1920.

But in that pandemic there was a second wave of contagion more deadly than the first.

Today the collapse of the world economy already leaves millions of unemployed and, if the recession spreads, could cause greater global instability, more fissures in Europe and escalate the friction already visible between the West and China, the great emerging power.

Also, as happened after the 2008 financial crisis, political polarization and popular fury with governments in various countries could grow, which in turn contributed to Trump’s rise or the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

An aphorism often attributed to Mark Twain, although without certainty that he is his author, says that “history does not repeat itself, but it rhymes”.

Looking to the past, Hershberg clarifies, can serve to draw useful lessons for the present and a future that historians cannot accurately project.

Saskia Sassen, a professor of sociology and a member of the Committee on Global Thought at Columbia University, believes that there is most likely an “intermediate scenario” compared to those that arose after the two world wars.

. Some believe that figures such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel are crucial to global cooperation.

“There will be some important actors, in particular the USA, that will go towards growing nationalisms“Sassen tells BBC Mundo. “But once (Trump) is out, there may be different scenarios at stake.”

Prince of Asturias Award for social sciences and author of the book “Expulsions: brutality and complexity in the global economy”, Sassen added that there are still prominent figures in the West, like German Chancellor Angela Merkel or Guterres himself, that defend collaboration between countries.

In his opinion, these figures “will succeed in putting reason and maturity ahead, enough to overcome the most regressive leaders that proliferate.”