The 2 consequences of Bradley Beal’s positive for COVID

Once the worst possible news has been confirmed, such as the impossibility of Bradley Beal go to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, have begun to make important decisions within USA Basketball and one of them has been the cancellation of the friendly match that had been scheduled this Friday against Australia, in Las Vegas, as indicated by ESPN. Jerami grant He was also quarantined and everything is expected to clear up in time for the United States to compete against Spain on Sunday. The Aussie team is also under strict protocol, which may have affected the decision.

The other major consequence is the immediate search for a replacement for Beal. There is some concern in Gregg Popovich and his team about whether Devin Booker will arrive in time from the 2021 NBA Finals, but regardless, the one selected to join the national team is Tobias Harris, which as inquirer.com indicates, will land on Saturday in Las Vegas after having been on vacation. The other spare part prepared in case there is any other casualty is Christian wood.