The 2.0 BiTDI of 240 CV dies with the arrival of the new Skoda Kodiaq RS

The Volkswagen Group was one of the largest manufacturers of diesel engines of the world. Not only at the level of numbers, if not at the level of promotion of these mechanics and their technological development. We have had TDI engines of up to twelve cylinders, V8 TDI engines with electric turbos and even the launch of an Audi R8 with a Diesel cycle engine was valued. Much has changed since the Dieselgate and the turn to electrification. The arrival of the new facelift of the Skoda Kodiaq RS marks the end of one of the most special diesels of the group.

The Skoda Kodiaq just received a complete facelift just a few hours ago. We have already published all the official information in Diariomotor, and in that official information we also have the facelift of its sports version, with the surname RS. I remember when I tried this sports version a little over two years ago. Its main differentiation, in addition to aesthetics and its sports running gear, was in its mechanics. A twin turbo diesel mechanics and 240 hp of power, very much in keeping with the character of the vehicle.

Skoda has not communicated the consumption or performance of the new gasoline Kodiaq RS.

An engine that boasted a tremendous torque of 500 Nm, and that allowed the seven-seater to do the 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.9 seconds. An engine that despite having great performance, was satisfied with an average WLTP consumption of 7.9 liters per 100 km. This engine is now replaced by a 2.0 TSI Evo with 245 HP of power. An engine whose performance will be very similar to the outgoing TDI, and with a consumption that will be clearly higher. A stick in the wheel, in short, for the battle of the average fleet emissions that all manufacturers fight.

Skoda has not cited reasons for abandoning the 2.0 BiTDI sequential twin-turbo mechanics. The engine has also disappeared, silently, from the rest of the vehicles where it was mounted. This mechanism was also present in cars such as the Volkswagen Passat (see Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI test in Diariomotor) or the Volkswagen Tiguan, but curiously, it was never lavished on more Volkswagen Group brands – no SEAT or Audi ever assembled it, and it is only still present, with less power, in Volkswagen commercial vehicles.

High-powered diesels are nearly outlawed engines, unfairly neglected by manufacturers and the general public.

Although its consumption was higher than a 2.0 TDI of lower power, it had that fantastic balance between performance and consumption that only a high-performance diesel is capable of obtaining. The reason for his death is most certainly due to anti-pollution regulations. The current generation of 2.0 TDI engines is more advanced and reaches 200 hp using a single turbo configuration, in addition to having double AdBlue dosage. The 2.0 BiTDIs belong to an outdated diesel engine family at an environmental level.

We must not forget that Diesel, despite still being the most interesting formula for many drivers, has an uncertain future. The Euro 7 anti-pollution regulation and the European average emissions regulations of 2030 could put an end to it. The Volkswagen Group is betting its future on electrification, and has announced that it will not develop a new generation of diesel engines.

