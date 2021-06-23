The 1×1 of the Spanish team against Slovakia

06/23/2021 at 7:55 PM CEST

The Spanish team remade from the two previous disappointments and signed a convincing victory against Slovakia which allowed her to ensure her presence in the round of 16 as second in her group.

The Red thrashed and he got rid of the bad taste in his mouth that the two previous draws against Sweden and Poland had left him.

Luis Enrique made four changes to the starting eleven and his bet worked. Busquets led the way and Sarabia was the protagonist by causing the 0-1 and scoring the 0-3. Eric Garcia and Azpilicueta also delivered on a good note.