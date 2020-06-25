JAVIER SORIANO / .
Real Madrid took all three against Mallorca (2-0) in a game that cost the Whites to close and where Vinicius was the soul of the team again. Zidane’s team has won all four games after the return of LaLiga and remains the leader of the table. Let’s see how was the performance of the players of the white set.
Courtois (6): the Belgian had a fairly placid match, but when he had to intervene he did it with great success as he usually does in recent games.
Carvajal (6):
The Mallorca players did not put him in great defensive trouble and he spent more time on opposing ground than on his own. Their centers always carried danger
Varane (6):
An uncomplicated match for the French central defender who was sure behind both when it came to clearing, putting the opponents on top and taking the ball out.
Ramos (7): The center back saw goal by scoring a goal from a direct free kick and gave his team peace of mind. Regarding the defensive aspect, he did not have a lot of work but at the beginning of the game he left a reminder for Kubo. He did not show any symptoms for the blow received in San Sebastián.
Mendy (6):
The French player also had no problems for his side and is always forceful in defense. Offensively, he is still on the brake and could go up more times. He saw the fifth yellow and will not be available for the next game against Espanyol.
Valverde (7):
he had to play Casemiro and he is seen more in that position than as a hitch or second striker. Despite being the only midfielder with Modric, he had time and space to join the attack but without danger.
Modric (6): the Croatian was only in the center of the field to create the Madrid game and that loneliness was noticed since he had no one to associate with and make football. His passes between the lines always created danger.
He also saw yellow and will not play the next game.
Hazard (5): playing with four forwards, Zidane put him as a second striker and when Madrid did not have the ball he was misplaced on the field of play. When he touched the ball, he tried an individual move in opposite terrain without danger. It was his most discreet game since the return
Vinicius (8): the Brazilian was again the best of Real Madrid. He was the author of the first goal for the Whites and was able to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard but his shot crashed into the crossbar.
Bale (4): The Welshman was the great surprise of the eleven since he started for the first time on the return from LaLiga and returned as before the break. He remained the same gray player on the field of play, his game was not only to forget and what he did most was lose balls.
Benzema (6):
This time the connection with Hazard did not pay off and Madrid, having no players in the midfield, had little soccer. The Frenchman was not as successful and participatory as in other games. He had a chance but left without seeing a goal.
Substitutions
Kroos: the German came out at game time for Hazard
to have more ball but already with 2-0 on the scoreboard the team was carried away.
Asensio:
The Mallorcan continues accumulating minutes and although he did not make a spectacular match, he continues to leave good quality details whenever he can.
Isco: first minutes for the Malaga player in this return of the League
. Just as it happened to his teammates, with the game already resolved his contribution was not significant.
Mariano: entered already with the party sentenced. He was about to finish off a center in Carvajal. Every time he can, he hits the ball without thinking.
Brahim: He entered with Mariano and looked for the goal although he had no luck.
