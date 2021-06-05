The 1×1 of Spain-Portugal

Spain and Portugal tied in the first friendly to prepare for the Eurocup. Luis Enrique’s men had the ball and the best chances, but they were not able to successfully finish any of the arrivals to the Portuguese area.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Morata had the best chances to beat Rui Patricio, but he had no aim despite trying in every way. In defense, the Spanish suffered little, although Cristiano at the head was about to beat Unai Simón in the second half. The Portuguese goalkeeper avoided the goal of Spain in the last minutes with a free kick served by Koke that Ferran Torres finished off slightly. Luis Enrique made many changes in the second half to distribute efforts.

Morata had the goal in the last minute with a ball that hit the crossbar.

These are the notes of the players of the Spanish team against Portugal:

UNAI SIMÓN (5) Doubtful

Despite the fact that it took Portugal a lot to get to his area with clarity, the Basque goalkeeper showed too many doubts in his actions. Luis Enrique shows trust in him for the starting eleven, but he must offer greater security. He played it in the small area with a very dangerous cut.

MARCOS LLORENTE (7) Powerful

Located on the right side, he gave a display of physical power on the right wing. He came from behind like a plane finishing each play with a cross or combining with Ferran Torres. Its versatility, a gift.

LAPORTE (6) Repatriated

He made his debut agreeing with Luis Enrique for his call. It offers experience, security and forcefulness. In addition, he also showed ways in the exit of the ball. He paints an important footballer in the Eurocup. He asked for the change as a precaution.

PAU TORRES (7) Rolled

Located in the left-handed center, he knew how to stop the few arrivals from Portugal high and in advance. The only time they beat him ended in a goal by Fonte, which he finished off after getting on the back of the Spanish central defender. He took the ball easily and without ever raffling it.

GAYÁ (6) Conservative

Little was lavished in attack because the band was owned by Sarabia, which was the most dangerous in attack, but it was a stopper for the rises on the side. In defense, he successfully stopped Semedo’s arrivals.

BUSQUETS (6) Sorted

He knows all the secrets of the position he occupies and brings balance, with his influence, in all lines. Always ready to lend a hand to those who need it, the one from Badia del Vallès exercises his captaincy on the pitch with leadership.

THIAGO ALCÁNTARA (6) Restrained

He lacked balls to give greater continuity to his football, which he showed intermittently. Of course, everything he does he solves with judgment and with the will to harm his rival.

FABIÁN RUIZ (7) Dynamic

Active and intense from the first minute, he was the midfielder who best occupied the spaces, acting as a link with the attack line. Sarabia benefited from his clairvoyance receiving balls always with an advantage.

FERRAN TORRES (7) Incisor

Every time I received things, things happened. Located on the right wing, he was a constant nuisance for the Portuguese with his arrivals. Intelligent in all his actions, he also worked when necessary on defensive tasks.

MORATA (6) Stonecutter

He worked piecemeal looking to erode the Portuguese centrals, who will dream of him. He offered himself short, long, in the centers from the band and did not avoid any fight. Of course, he lacked aim and forcefulness in the options he had in the area. He hit the crossbar in the 91st minute.

SARABIA (6) Descending

From more to less, he completed a very good first half, being the most dangerous in Spain with his arrivals on the left wing. In the second half his performance dropped somewhat and he appeared much less.

THEY ALSO PLAYED:

RODRI (6) Self-timer

He left for Busquets to play the last half hour. He kept order in the center of the field, but was somewhat shy generating attacking actions.

PEDRI (6) Connector

It makes everything so simple that it seems easy. It moves across the grass as if it were floating. He does not lose a ball.

ERIC GARCIA (6) Solvent

He entered through Pau Torres and kept the tone despite the fact that Portugal pressed something else in the last half hour.

GERARD MORENO (6) Sharp

Luis Enrique ordered his entry to offer help to Morata, very alone in the attack point. They failed to associate clearly.

KOKE (7) Sobrado

In fifteen minutes he gave a master class on how to play in midfield.

DIEGO LLORENTE (6) Refreshment

He entered through Laporte, who had requested the change as a precaution. He played the last ten minutes.