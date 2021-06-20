The 1×1 of Spain-Poland

Spain played a match, again, correct against Poland. Surely enough to win. However, He sinned again from what has been sinning for weeks: the lack of goal.

Morata, one of the best of the team, did see the door and ended the jinx that bound his talent. He looked fresh and lively and was able to catch a Gerard Moreno cross to open the scoring. Not that there were many more occasions, but it lacked forcefulness to create and believe it.

In the second half Lewandowski was more alive than Laporte to tie the game and, on the next play, a stomp on Gerard Moreno was whistled by the VAR as a penalty. The same player sent him to the stick and Morata did not hit the rebound.

The penalty greatly affected the team, who seemed to lower their arms and did not press hard enough in search of the second goal, the victory, which never came.

These are the notes of the Spanish internationals against Poland: