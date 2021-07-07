The 1×1 of Spain against Italy in the Eurocup

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 01:05 CEST

Spain was left out of the grand final despite proposing and being superior at stake to an Italy that, far from the brilliance it was showing in this European Championship, was reminiscent of the old days and had luck on its side on penalties.

Luis Enrique surprised from the blackboard. Faced with an Italy with two reference centers such as Bonucci and Chielini, he opted to start Morata and play with a false ‘9’ in the figure of Dani Olmo. In addition to the egarense and Oyarzabal, the other novelty regarding the eleven regarding the quarters was the inclusion of the azulgrana Eric Garcia on the shaft to the detriment of Pau Torres, so that Laporte he returned to his usual left profile.

The staging of the Red was unbeatable against a defensive Italy and those of Luis Enrique clearly won the battle of the center of the field and possession, but the goal was missing. The Italians did, despite appearing much less. It was after the break when Chiesa overtook Mancini’s men, but Morata came off the bench to equalize fairly.

Another extension, the third in a row and as hardly anything happened, penalties again. And this time Unai Simón could only tackle one, while Dani Olmo and Morata missed the Red one.This is the 1×1 of the Spanish players against Italy: