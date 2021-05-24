The 1×1 of Luis Enrique’s list for the European Championship

05/24/2021 at 2:06 PM CEST

Luis Enrique has provided this Monday the list of 24 players who will attend the 2021 Eurocup with the resounding absence of Sergio Ramos, who leaves Busquets and Alba as great pillars of La Roja. Both will command a young team, very hungry for a title and return the national team to the top.

Unai Simón, titular theorist

His end to the season has been irregular, but Luis Enrique has kept him confident. He is the ‘1’ of the selection since the last UEFA Nations League and continued at the beginning of the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He starts with the starting band.

De Gea, nonconformist

Chains a call for a great appointment with Spain since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He won the title in Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. Now he starts as a substitute, but the United goal will push hard to challenge Unai Simón for the position

Rober Sánchez, the apprentice

The Brighton goalkeeper made his debut on the previous list and is looking forward to this call. He is aware of his role as third goalkeeper and will try to learn and add for the group, in addition to competing in training

Gayà, a pillar

Luis Enrique has given him stripes and maximum confidence from day one. The Valencian player has always performed well and his fight with Jordi Alba to win the left side will be very intense. Perhaps the best doubled position of the Red.

Jordi Alba, tireless

He never gives up and has once again convinced Luis Enrique for the call with his excellent performance. He knows that with Gayà he will have a tough exam, but he is prepared and wants to help the national team, as he has been doing since 2012, when he was one of the architects of the last Red title with the Euro Cup in Poland and Ukraine

Pau Torres, solvency

One of the keys to the success of Villarreal. The young left-handed central defender has left this season, showing great confidence and a clear delivery of the ball. Another position in which the competition with Laporte will be very tough.

Laporte, signing

The Manchester City center-back was recently nationalized and will add his quality on the left-handed flank of the rear. He opens with the Spanish team and will be more motivated than ever to prove that France was wrong about him.

Eric Garcia, determination

Luis Enrique has not hesitated to call him despite the fact that he does not regularly play with City for his next signing for Barça. Lucho is clear about it and so is the player. He has prepared well and with determination to be in the European Championship.

Diego Llorente, fixed

Lucho, whenever he has had it available, has called him and, even when he was injured with Real Sociedad, he also called him to be in the call. The Leeds defender is a favorite of the Asturian due to his positioning and good ball delivery, as well as his dominance of the passing game.

Azpilicueta, constant

He had not attended the national team since 2018, but he is an example in terms of behavior and attitude. Chelsea captain and leader on the field. He clearly opts for the position of starting right-back.

Marcos Llorente, power

It will be one of the lungs of the Red. He arrives as a theoretical right back, where he played in the previous window, but can occupy any position on the field. A blessing for any coach.

Busquets, captain

The time has come to be the first captain of the national team in the absence of Ramos. Compass in terms of play in the center of the field, his experience will be key to guide the young group of footballers.

Rodri, rigor

His excellent tactical game and game reading should serve to bring serenity to the Spanish game. In principle, he is called to give Busquets breaks, although it cannot be ruled out that they can play together at specific times.

Pedri, the talent

At 18 he will debut on a big date. He has earned it hard with his talent and play with Barça. These days of rest will allow you to reach full concentration and be a differential footballer.

Thiago, rising

It was difficult for him to start this season with the change of team and his arrival at Liverpool, thus for having passed the Covid-19. To which he has fully recovered, he has led Liverpool to Champions League positions. Basic in the core of La Roja.

Koke, champion

He arrives grown with the title of league champion with Atlético, which he picked up as captain. Another player who showed Luis Enrique that he had reasons to call him again for his dedication, struggle and ability in the center of the field.

Fabian, arriving

The Naples player brings a different profile to midfield due to his ease of reaching the area and also for his shot from the edge of the area. It always gives a very necessary vertical touch.

Dani Olmo, multipurpose

The young Leipzig forward can play anywhere in attack, even in midfield. He is very clever, clever on the field and with a scoring nose. A player to take into account.

Oyarzabal, skillful

The captain of the Real Sociedad has an enormous quality and defines like angels with his left leg. His ability to adapt to different positions is also highly valued by the coach.

Morata, ‘nine’

The Juventus footballer complies with the canons of the classic ‘nine’ that a team must have in its ranks. It fixes to the centrals, airs up and heads with precision. A figure that can never be lost.

Gerard Moreno, predator

Top Spanish scorer, with the goal between eyebrows and in a brutal state. He can play ‘nine’ but also start from the side. A golden left-hander and tireless work for La Roja

Ferran Torres, dagger

The top scorer of the ‘was Luis Enrique’ and a decisive footballer due to his speed, verticality and ability to shoot. The right wing is his favorite, but he is also versatile

Adama, arrow

This is how he was known at Barça B and he is a footballer who with his power and speed can break any defense from the side. He is almost unstoppable in the race.

Sarabia, the surprise

Nobody expected him for his replacement at PSG, but Lucho has appreciated that he can provide solutions in attack with his quality. Playing in a team as competitive as the Parisian has also weighed on the choice.