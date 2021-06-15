The 1st Academic Forum of Alternative Tourism and the Mayan Train begins

MEXICO CITY

This Tuesday, June 15, the 1st Academic Forum of Alternative Tourism and the Mayan Train, project that was born from the joint work with the Secretary of Public Education (SEP) and its institutions of secondary education and higher education.

The 1st Academic Forum of Alternative Tourism and the Mayan Train, seeks to promote collaboration between the three levels of government and educational and scientific institutions, with a focus on ethics and respect for human rights, the environmental Protection, the rescue and preservation of cultural heritage and the promotion of alternative tourism in the region of influence of Mayan Train.

Since its inception, the Mayan Train project has been accompanied by the local, national and international scientific community who contribute their experience and knowledge to strengthen and consolidate decision-making.

The Forum will be held in virtual format from June 15 to 18, 2021 and will be simultaneously translated into four indigenous languages ​​(Ch´ol, Maya, Tsotsil and Tseltal) with the support of academic translators of the Intercultural Universities of Chiapas, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

