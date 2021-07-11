The 1999 British GP where Schumacher lost the 8th title

Race winner Michael Schumacher celebrates with second place Eddie Irvine in Monaco

It’s 1999. Michael Schumacher is still a two-time world champion. Jenson Button would make his Formula 1 debut the following year. Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen will reach the championship in two years, and Lewis Hamilton is only 14 years old.

Silverstone

In July 1999, Formula 1 arrived at Silverstone. The British GP hosted the eighth of the 16 Grands Prix that season.

Podium: Mika Hakkinen race winner, McLaren, second place Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton in Canada 1999

Hakkinen was attempting to win his second title in a row, earning three races and two more on the podium. He was on the heels of Michael Schumacher, who gave the Finn eight points in the championship.

Michael Schumacher y Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

Schumacher, who had already won two titles with Benetton, now tried to succeed with Ferrari; the last time Jody Scheckter did it, in 1979. The German already had two victories and two podium finishes in the season.

Damon Hill, Jordan

At Silverstone, from the start of the weekend, fans’ attention was focused on local favorite Damon Hill. Following the results of the last race in France, the 1996 champion hinted at his departure from F1.

Fans de Damon Hill

The announcement was unofficial, but viewers were already showing their sadness to see Hill at the home Grand Prix.

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/14-Mercedes

Free practice results at Silverstone demonstrated McLaren’s speed: fastest Hakkinen and David Coulthard.

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

On Saturday after the qualifying round, Hakkinen won pole position with a time of 1: 24.804, ahead of Schumacher, with 0.419 seconds. Coulthard ranked third, losing to his teammate by 0.790 seconds; behind him was Irvine.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

The third row of the starting field went to Jordan, with Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Hill; the fourth was for the Stewart team, with Rubens Barrichello, and Williams, with Ralph Schumacher.

Sprint

For Schumacher, the race did not start well from the beginning, being outscored by Coulthard and Irvine.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Ferrari openly divided its drivers into “number 1” and “number 2”. Orders of command had to be carried out without question. Not surprisingly, Michael was soon running smoothly with his partner and was ready to move into the “Stowe” corner …

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

… but everything went wrong. Pressing the brake pedal did not produce the expected effect, under the front wheels of the F399 came a cloud of smoke. At that time, the speed was already too high. Schumacher went to meet the wall of tires, but until the last one he turned the wheel and tried to drive the car without success …

Michael Schumacher clash, Ferrari

… passing through the gravel trap, Michael’s Ferrari embedded itself in the tire barrier …

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR

… the race was stopped, but the red flags did not appear due to the accident of the German. Jacques Villeneuve and Alex Zanardi were left standing on the starting grid. The signal to stop the race was given almost immediately, but the front drivers simply did not see the judges with the flags and continued the race.

Assists retire Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

The memory was still fresh from the fatal accident of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, when everyone watched with great anticipation as a tarp was placed over Schumacher’s car, trying to hide the damage.

Michael Schumacher clash, Ferrari

Michael tried to get out of the crashed Ferrari, but fell back into the cockpit. A few minutes later they put him on a stretcher and took him away in an ambulance. The German greeted the fans, waving his hand.

Track officials recall Michael Schumacher's Ferrari car

Before the restart of the race the news broke that in the coming months he would definitely not be able to fight for the title, because the doctors diagnosed a complex fracture of the right leg.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Later, it was announced that Schumacher would be replaced by Mika Salo in the remaining six races with Ferrari.

Reboot

40 minutes after the accident, when Michael was taken to a hospital in Northampton, he got off to a new start. Schumacher’s position on the grid was empty.

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Hakkinen retained the advantage and began to separate from his rivals, and Irvine beat Coulthard in the fight for second place.

A wheel on the track

In the course of the race, Hakkinen had a left rear wheel detachment that bounced off the wall and was left on the track.

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

The Finn immediately returned to the pits, where a new wheel was fitted. Hakkinen returned to the race; after a few laps he was forced to retire for safety reasons as the wheel mounting was not right.

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari en pits

At the same time, the problems in the pits occurred with Irvine and the Ferrari mechanics, as he missed the pit and stopped in the wrong place. Because of this he lost valuable seconds and the lead with Coulthard. Later, Irvine justified the fact of the mistake in the pit lane due to McLaren’s mechanics, which blocked his vision.

Winner David Coulthard, McLaren

Coulthard crossed the line in first place, and Irvine lost by 1,829 seconds in second place, equaling Schumacher in qualifying points.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Jordan

Third place was taken by Ralf Schumacher, who fought off Frentzen’s attacks.

Winner David Coulthard, McLaren

For Coulthard, this victory was his fifth in F1, his first in the home Grand Prix and his fourth in the McLaren season.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Schumacher returned to racing at the penultimate Grand Prix of the 1999 season in Malaysia in October to try and help Irvine win the title from Hakkinen.

Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F399 takes the win

Michael finished second twice, and Irvine won in Malaysia and would be third in Japan.

Podium: Race winner and World Champion Mika Hakkinen, McLaren Mercedes, second, Michael Schumacher, third Eddie Irvine, Ferrari

That was enough to win the first Ferrari Constructors’ Championship in 1983, but not enough for Irvine, as Hakkinen would be ahead in the championship. The British Ferrari driver will remain just two points behind the Finn from McLaren.

Podium: winner Eddie Irvine, Ferrari celebrates

At the end of the season, Irvine left Ferrari. Barrichello took his place and moved to the Stewart team, which was redeemed and renamed Jaguar by the Ford Americans. There, Eddie would spend three more seasons inglorious, then leave F1.

A young Sebastian Vettel poses with his hero, Michael Schumacher

The next five years of Formula 1 would be starring Schumacher (In the photo with Sebastian Vettel, 12 years old).