The stress, the uncertainty, and the loop that has us washing dishes 72 times a day grows and grows. However, as in every storm, there are moments of beauty and tranquility that accompany us daily. For music lovers, some of them come with new music from their favorite artists. Now it is The 1975’s turn to lighten us up with the release of their new single “Guys”.

This song is not exactly new. The band released it around February on a tour they gave in the UK. On the same tour they also released the single “If You’s Too Shy (Let Me Know)”.

As Matty Healy fans will already know, His new and awaited album will arrive this coming May 22, with “Guys” being his last single. The 1975 premiered it on the Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today (May 13) and then shared it with the entire world.

On the same show, Healy talked a bit about the Notes On a Conditional Form single describing it as “really serious” and “real.” “I don’t really look back that much, either, as properly sentimental,” he said. “It is nice to have a moment of pure, genuine, joyous and naive sentimentality. That is a massive ingredient to be a person ”.

Over there too, the one who raffled a lot in his presentation at Vive Latino 2019, He said the single “came pretty late” in the recording process for the next album.

“The song was easy enough, but I think I just wanted to write a love letter to friendship, instead of each love song being about our romantic relationships,” he told Lowe. “I think our friendships are obviously our most formative relationships. So a shout out to friends! ”.

Today that we miss you more than ever, “Guys” arrives to remind us of our good friends. It comes to make these days better, and to present for the last time what we are going to hear in the new The 1975 very soon. Enjoy this softness: v

