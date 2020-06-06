You just bought a Google Chromecast. Well done. You have already installed the Google Home app. And now that? The small multimedia content transmission device created by Google has become, over the years, one of the most famous and sold products made by Google around, and it is not for less, as it offers the possibility of convert any TV into Smart TV for 39 euros, and 79 in the edition with support for 4K video and HDR.

Best Android apps for the Google Chromecast

But the usefulness of the Chromecast does not reside in the device itself, but in all those existing applications in Google Play that allow you to take advantage of it. So today we have decided to collect the 19 best applications for the Google Chromecast that can be downloaded on Android currently.

TV, video and movie apps

Watching series and movies on mobile is fine, but doing it on TV is much better. Thanks to the Chromecast, it is possible play our favorite multimedia content on any television, either through the main video on demand platforms, or sending the content stored on our phone.

Netflix

Is it really necessary to explain what Netflix is ​​for? The platform of streaming of series, movies and documentaries par excellence has, of course, its Android application with Google Chromecast support. Thanks to it, we can broadcast content directly to the TV without the need for cables and quickly and easily.

HBO

One of Netflix’s great rivals such as HBO was also not going to be out of the game in terms of Chromecast support. The HBO app also offers the ability to cast our favorite series and movies to a Chromecast. connected to the TV, and then control aspects of playback such as volume or video directly from the mobile.

Amazon Prime Video

And of course, it could not miss Amazon Prime Video, which for some time now offers the possibility of broadcasting content to a TV with Google Chromecast. The series and movies platform has a varied catalog that you can also enjoy for free with your Amazon Prime subscription.

VLC

After years of waiting, just a few weeks ago the most famous open source video and audio player was updated to version 3.0 to receive, among other things, support for Chromecast. Thanks to VLC, it is possible to play both audio and video on a television, either stored locally or through an external server.

Kodi

The most popular open-source multimedia center, Kodi, also offers the possibility of consume all our content on TV through Chromecast. That, added to the fact of being a open source platform, multiplatform, free and extremely versatile, make Kodi an essential tool for any Google Chromecast holder.

Twitch

The app of the fashion streaming platform. The app of Twitch for Android It has support for Google Chromecast, so it is possible ** to see the streams of our favorite creators on a screen larger than that of our mobile.

Plex

Plex It is probably the most famous and used multimedia content suite on Android. And how could it be otherwise, it offers the possibility of broadcasting content to a nearby Google Chromecast. In addition to video, it is possible to play audio and display images, all organized perfectly in our own library.

LocalCast

LocalCast for Android It is an extremely simple, but extremely useful application. Its only function is to allow play local content –That is, stored in the phone’s memory– to the Google Chromecast connected to our same Wi-Fi network. Everything, with a very careful interface that perfectly follows the Material Design guidelines.

Caster

When it seems that the Chromecast platform can no longer help itself, applications like Caster come to show that we are wrong. In this case, we are before a media aggregator, That in shows all those sources that allow us to broadcast content to the Google device. It offers easy controls within the app, as well as support for Google Drive, DropBox and OneDrive, among other platforms.

Web Video Cast

How many times have you wanted to play a video from a web page on your Chromecast? Surely more than one, and unless it is hosted on YouTube, most likely the attempt was unsuccessful. Luckily, there is Web Video Caster, a browser app that allows us send any video from any web page to the big screen thanks to Chromecast.

Music and audio apps

Since the speakers of your television are –probably– much more powerful than those of your mobile, Why not take advantage of them to listen to your favorite music? Thanks to the Chromecast, you can play songs from your mobile or streaming services on your TV with these applications.

Google play music

Playing our favorite music through the Chromecast is also possible, and Google play music is one of the applications with the best integration with the streaming device of the great G. In addition to being able to play the immense catalog of music available on the platform, Play Music allows us upload up to 50,000 songs to their servers.

Spotify

But if you are one of those prefers Spotify over Google’s music service, quiet: your favorite music app also has Chromecast support. There is not much to tell at this point about Spotify, beyond that you can bring the best songs from the platform to the big screen, or to a Chromecast Audio to play them on your music system.

TuneIN Radio

Those more classic users who prefer listen to the radio of a lifetimeThey can also take advantage of the capabilities of Google Chromecast. TuneIn is an app that, despite having a design anchored in the past, allows you to choose from more than 100,000 different radio stations around the world. In addition, it is not necessary that your mobile phone has an FM radio chip enabled, since the audio transmission is carried out over the Internet.

MusiXMatch

Your brand new Google Chromecast can also be karaoke with the right app. MusiXMatch syncs with the music we play from sources like Spotify, Youtube, Pandora, Apple Music, SoundCloud or Google Play Music for show song lyrics, which of course, can be reflected in the Google Chromecast with an exquisite design.

Pocket casts

If listening to podcasts is your thing, Pocket Casts is the app you need. Although it is true that it is a paid application, today it is unrivaled, thanks to a neat and clean interface with simple controls, and a good number of features to listen to podcasts, either on the smartphone or on the Chromecast , be a most complete experience. For some time now the app is completely free, so you no longer have an excuse not to try it.

Utilities and other tools

There are others applications that allow you to take advantage of Chromecast in different different ways. In this section, we choose some of the most interesting that you can download to your mobile.

Solid explorer

There are hundreds of file explorers on google play, but not all have support for Google Chromecast. Solid explorer It is one of them, and combines a Material Design-style interface with a host of different features, as well as allowing content of all kinds to be played on a television.

CastGBC

Among the apps for the Google Chromecast there is also a gap for nostalgia. CastBGC is a simulator of the historic Nintendo Game Boy Color console, with which to take our favorite titles to the big screen and control them from the mobile phone as if it were a remote control. The application is free and, of course, does not include games.

Crunchyroll – Anime and drama

Crunchyroll claims to be the largest library of anime series, with more than 25,000 episodes and 15,000 hours of the most popular series in this sector. It has support for Google Chromecast and, although it is based on a paid subscription service, it offers 14 free days to check if it is worth paying the monthly fee. Although we already anticipate that, after having thoroughly tested the app, It’s really worth the effort.

BubbleUPnP

Another useful application that allows us transmit any type of content stored on the mobile to a television through the Google Chromecast it is BubbleUPnP. Among its advantages are the possibility of play content incompatible with the Chromecast, integration with cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Google Photos or Google Drive, as well as the possibility of activate subtitles.

This is our selection of best apps for Google Chromecast of this year. Little by little, new apps and tools are emerging that promise to squeeze even more the capabilities of this useful device, and that we will add to this list as they come to Google Play.

