After five weeks of great nervousness, emotion, mixed feelings and so on, ‘The Last Dance’, the documentary that related to the race and the last year of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls has come to an end, leaving us incredible stories, unique moments, some little-known secrets and much more, which is why we have a compilation of the most memorable moments of this documentary that will go down in history.

‘The Last Dance’ It developed along several time lines where they explained to us little by little what was happening in the life of Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls and the characters who accompanied him throughout his career, being ‘villains’ or someone who helped him to be better every day.

10 chapters of about 50 minutes They showed us not only the good times, but there were some tragic ones, of rage, sadness, crying, but that was, at the end of the day, everything was worth it because the main objective was achieved: to be champions of the NBA.

For this reason and without much to say, here they go the most memorable moments of ‘The Last Dance’ that will surely remain forever in your memory.

The Tribute to Kobe Bryant in ‘The Last Dance’

After the tragic death of Kobe Bryant at the beginning of the year, see it on ‘The Last Dance’ without a doubt it was a direct blow to the heart, because ‘Black Mamba’ appeared in this documentary being narrated in his first years in the NBA, where he faced Michael Jordan at All Stars Game, giving him advice and being listed as his menor younger brother ’.

Kobe Bryant accepted that he learned a lot from Michael Jordan, owing almost everything to him because he was his mentor and one of his best friends. Many compared them for years but in the end he knew that he would not have gotten that far if it had not been for MJ.

Dennis Rodman’s parties and excesses

This is perhaps the most controversial player in the dynasty of the Chicago Bulls who won everything and is that Dennis Rodman Not only was he characterized by being a great player and a ‘savage’ on the court, but his passion for parties, women and even drugs, was something he made known very soon.

Dennis Rodman it was not hidden (generally). I went out at night, I was going to drink, I knew girls and he gave a show whenever he could Sometimes he did not train or he got to give a bad match just for that, his excesses, fact that led him to have great differences with the Chicago Bulls for there came a time when he did not feel valued.

Rodman He believed that they did not give him much value in the team and sometimes he distanced himself from the team, that generated problems with the Bulls, because sometimes he asked for 12 or 24 hour permits that he converted into 88 or more hours.

Although it always generated controversy and gave a lot to talk about, nobody can deny the great role and how it marked history with the Chicago Bulls.

The Differences Between the Bulls and Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen he was always a determining player in Chicago Bulls but there was a cloudy stage where he felt he deserved a little more.

He gave his best in every game, generated a lot of income for Chicago Bulls but his contract was one of the ‘worst’ in the team, as he earned very little to everything he showed on the court, a fact that generated fractures with the managers, which led him to almost leave the team and that put great tension in the locker room of the Bulls.

Doug Collins’ passing in the Bulls

His appearance in ‘The Last Dance’ maybe it was sporadic, it didn’t have the reflectors it would have deserved in the NBA but you have to give a lot of value to what you did Doug Collins at the Chicago BullsHe was in charge of guiding the team when they were having a hard time with a totally different mindset.

Collins was at the Bulls from 1986 to 1989 and he thought that you had to play as a team and not just for Michael Jordan. It gave results at times, had friction with the legend of the Bulls but at the end of the day he managed to lay the foundations for a revival that was expected.

In 1989 and without obtaining any title, he gave his place to Phil Jackson, who was his assistant back then.

‘The Shot’: Michael Jordan’s mythical basket at the last second

Michael Jordan He showed a thirst for victory at all times, whether it was 3 quarters or a couple of seconds left on the clock. This was demonstrated in the first round of the playoffs of the 1988-89 season, where he taught the Cavs that the game is not over until the clock is at 0’s.

The date to remember is May 7, 1989. There were only three seconds left on the clock and the score was in favor of the Cavs 99-98. The Bulls would have the last possession and the strategy was “simple”: give the ball to Jordan, who would have time to make at most two feints, before releasing the ball.

The play went perfectly, or better, because in just three seconds Jordan received the ball while giving half turn to face the hoop; it gave four steps to the center from the field, bounced the ball twice with his left hand and executed a jump that froze time. The Bulls had won that game.

The ‘Bad Boys’, the headache of Michael Jordan and the Bulls

In the NBA rarely is a rivalry as marked as this between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls. In the 80’s, the Pistons They distinguished themselves by being a ‘dirty’ team, which committed many fouls, which fought very often but had only one objective, beat the Bulls.

They were measured at Chicago in a couple of late series, in the regular season they were a nightmare and they even created the famous ‘Jordan Rules’, tricks that were applied in the games so that Jordan could not score, making him lose his head a couple of times and that was a ‘Boom’ at the time.

The moment when Jerry Krause decided to end the dynasty

Jerry Krause is one of the many ‘villains’ we saw in ‘The Last Dance ’. The then general manager of the Chicago Bulls always wanted to be the center of attention of everything, without caring about the team, the trophies, the good streaks and others.

His idea was always that ‘organizations win championships, not players’, so he had ‘no respect’ for the stars of the Chicago Bulls, coming to have the idea of ​​totalmente totally renovating the team ’, despite the fact that he was the one who led players like Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman to the Bulls.

In 1997, when they got their fifth title of the NBA, Krause He threatened to run a good number of Bulls players, since, as already said, he wanted to give the team another face without depending on its stars, including Phil Jackson, the coach who took the team to the top. At the end of the day, it all ended in 1998.

The powerful 1992 Dream Team

The United States has prided itself on having had one of the most powerful teams in all of history at an Olympic Games. Barcelona 1992 saw the famous ‘Dream Team’, a group of players from the NBA who conquered gold without problems, because it had such quality and such class, that until today it is believed impossible that there is a better one.

Laettner, Robinson, Ewing, Bird, Pippen, Drexler, Malone, Stockton, Mullin, Barckley, Magic Johnson and of course, Michael Jordan, were the members of that team.

The Bulls couldn’t without Jordan

It is no surprise to anyone that Michael Jordan It has been the engine of the team for many years, because at least in its heyday, when he was a mature and consolidated player, always tried to guide the team to a title, a fact that they failed when he was not on the court.

For this you have to see two moments. The first was his momentary retirement in 1993, where Michael Jordan left the team to play baseball. He was two seasons away and at this time the Bulls stopped dominating, being that in the campaign 1993-94 and 1994-95, were eliminated in the conference semifinals.

The second and most notorious, is that after his retirement in 1998 the Chicago Bulls They have not raised any trophy, either from the NBA or your conference.

Michael Jordan’s first retreat

Michael Jordan decided to retire in 1993, after being related to gambling problems, some internal problems with the Chicago Bulls and others, so accompanied by his father they decided that it was a good time to take a breather, look towards another horizon and prepare for what could be a total turnaround in his life.

Michael Jordan’s step in baseball

Upon his momentary retirement in 1993, Michael Jordan played with the White Sox… or at least that was the intention and it is that at that time the owner of the Bulls also owned this team of the MLB, so it gave him the opportunity to play with them.

It didn’t go well at the beginning, the press described Michael Jordan as a failure but little by little he adapted and began to improve his batting average. MJ would have continued in this sport had it not been for the MLB strike, fact that fractured his dream of being in the ‘diamond’, so after an invitation to return to the Chicago Bulls, he could not resist.

The invitation to return to the Bulls

Michael Jordan He had some free time between his baseball practices and his daily life, so he sometimes went to the city to distract himself, meeting some of his ex-mates who invited him to play from time to time and who was the watershed for your return.

Michael Jordan he never said no to a challenge, so he was going to play friendlies or one-on-one with the Chicago Bulls and added to the hint that he threw Scottie Pippen in a game showing the silhouette of Michael Jordan and beckoning him to return, in the end this return did occur.

“I’m Back”, the return of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan had a triumphant return after leaving the Bulls and is that after two seasons away from the courts, the mythical ’23’ would return to the place where he was always happy.

A day like today, just 25 years ago, would change the history of the NBA. Agent David Falk was announcing by fax the return of MICHAEL JORDAN to the NBA after his first retirement in 1993, with a simple text: “I’M BACK” pic.twitter.com/Babs66jl1K – More Than A Game (@ Pasion_Basket1) March 18, 2020

The problem he had at the time was how he was going to communicate it to the world, so they gave him a sheet, a pen and he just wrote “I’m Back”, this release being one of the most popular in the world of NBA.

Michael Jordan’s punch to Steve Kerr

Michael Jordan was always a very competitive man and showed that no matter what, he wanted to win. Out in an official match of the NBA, in a final and even in training, as he reflected when he punched Steve Kerr, who at the time was his partner in the Bulls.

The moment came in the preseason, when Jordan returned to the Bulls after his first retirement. ‘The Last Dance’Reveals a kind of Jordan’s friction with some peers, including Kerr, who during training marked Michael and made his life so complicated, that He ended up releasing the punch and went to the shower without saying a word.

The action could well have caused an internal fracture, however, both Jordan and Kerr agree that this episode helped to strengthen and unite the team, since Jordan released the accumulation of fury and frustration, so he changed his attitude with the team.

Space Jam and the revival of Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan returned to the Bulls in nineteen ninety five after a stage playing baseball with the White Sox , eager to show that he was the best, thirst for revenge but in poor physical condition and that is that the training in baseball was very different from what he did in the NBA.

In that same year Michael Jordan agreed to record Jam Space Jam ’, a movie of Warner Bros where he appeared alongside Looney tunes and although it was believed to be a burden on MJ, it made him the key factor for his return.

Git used to be from 7 am until 7 pm, after that he started to do weights, run, train his shots and so on. They built facilities for him where he played friendly games with other characters from the NBA and at the end of the day, that was the key point to resume his best moment and back to be champion in 1996.

The death of Michael Jordan’s father

James Jordan was perhaps the most important character in the life of Michael JordanBecause, together with his mother, he accompanied him at all times, scolded him when he was due, advised him to become the best and at the end of the day, although he could not see all his achievements completely, he did it.

This man died after a couple of shots. His body was found in a stream where presumably two young people of about 18 years were responsible, same that they caught but that was a very hard blow for MJ. In that year, 1995-96, Michael returned to the Bulls. after a time playing with the White Sox, a fact he did to fulfill one of his father’s dreams.

Michael Jordan he was very j lowered ’, with problems on the court, he was even related to the death of his father for his alleged problems with betting but he never fell for provocations, ending champion of that season with the Chicago Bulls after endless problems.

Michael Jordan’s crying

One of the postcards that we stayed with and that surely was a very hard blow for everyone, was to see Michael Jordan in the dressing room, lying on the floor and crying inconsolablyBecause that 1995-96 Chicago Bulls title was dedicated to his father.

One of the most emotional moments in #TheLastDance: Michael Jordan burst into tears in the locker room after winning his 4th ring with the Bulls just on Father’s Day. A ring dedicated to her father murdered 3 years ago pic.twitter.com/Tq4RrKrQwK – More Than A Game (@ Pasion_Basket1) May 11, 2020

Michael Jordan and his mindset for success

This is one of the biggest teachings who left us Michael Jordan in ‘The Last Dance’ and it is that he always sought to be the best on and off the court. He demanded a lot from all the players so that they were at his level, sometimes he was accused of being a tyrant but he always did it looking for a common good.

Jordan said that if someone saw potential, pressured him to such a degree to bring him down to his level and he always commented that he was never going to ask someone for something that he had not already done, so although he was criticized, he always saw by the Chicago Bulls.