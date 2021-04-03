The 18 Best Prostate Massagers, Because Butts Need Love Too

Babeland | Ella Paradis | John francis

No shade to the classic hand job or blow job, but there’s so much more to the world of penile stimulation that just touching or orally stimulating your partner. There’s no dearth of information out there on how to zuzh up your regular handjob or BJ, but if you and your partner really want to bring things to the next level, you’ll probably consider prostate play at some point.

The prostate, or P-spot, is an erogenous zone accessed anally on a penis-having person that is sometimes colloquially referred to as the male G-spot (although, don’t even get us started on that). Some people can orgasm through prostate stimulation alone, but paired with some penis stimulation, it can feel really, really good (or, so we’re told.) Even if you yourself don’t have a prostate, it can still be a fulfilling and pleasurable journey to explore a partner’s prostate – just make sure to cut your nails first, pls!

To find the prostate manually, you’ll want to feel for a walnut, on the front side of their rectum. Get lots of lube, as the anus doesn’t self-lubricate like the vagina, and you don’t want to hurt your partner, cause any tears, or make the experience anything but as pleasurable as possible. Using one or two fingers, fully extend your digits until you feel both sides of the prostate (the prostate has a left and right side, hence the walnut analogy). If you don’t want to go the old-fashioned route, there are plenty of toys already specifically curved and designed to take the prostate guesswork out of the equation.

Whether you’re a newbie or a prostate pro who just wants to level up on their gear, here are 18 prostate massagers for you and or your partner!