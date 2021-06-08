The 18 Best Podcasts of All Time

Nothing could possibly replace the joy one can get from a weekend spent watching a brand-new Netflix show, but there’s another form of media that just cannot be replaced: podcasts. Is there anything better than listening to a new episode of a really good podcast while heading off on a long drive? Here are some of the best podcasts of all time. They’ve been super successful since their debuts for a reason, so if you’re looking for a new obsession, trying one (or all) of these is probably a good place to start.

This American Life

There’s a reason This American Life is on this list — it’s so popular that more than 3.1 million people download each episode. Hosted by Ira Glass, this podcast focuses on journalism in a really entertaining way to fit a certain theme each week, with some episodes being funny and some being more serious, involving some interviews and narrative storytelling.



Serial

Inspired by This American Life, Serial is another wildly popular podcast you’ve probably heard of before — if you haven’t already listened to the entire thing (two or three times). Over the course of the first season of the podcast, host Sarah Koenig told the true story of the murder of Hae Min Lee in 1999 and the conviction of Adnan Syed, her boyfriend at the time. Serial also spawned two more seasons telling other stories, giving us plenty of listening material.

My Favorite Murder

Hosted by comedians and true-crime enthusiasts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, My Favorite Murder is perfect for anyone who loves learning about the darkest things that humans are capable of, with a little humor and fun banter mixed in. Each episode, Karen and Georgia take turns telling different crime and murder stories, many of them listeners have never heard of before.

WTF With Marc Maron

On every episode of WTF, host Marc Maron interviews a different celebrity or public figure. Even if they’re from an area of ​​the entertainment world you’re unfamiliar with, it’s still totally interesting to hear their discussion with Marc — and these conversations are all recorded straight from his house.

Armchair Expert

On Armchair Expert, hosts Dax Shepherd and Monica Padman interview different celebrities each episode, and somehow, Dax seems to get them to open up about super-personal things they probably haven’t talked about beforehand. As a bonus, his wife, Kristen Bell, sometimes stops by… and in the past, so have cast members from The Good Place.

Dirty john

Dirty John is a podcast focused on telling one incredible true-crime story over the course of the entire podcast. A woman named Debra Newell meets a man named John Meehan, they fall in love, and things seem too good to be true — because they are. The podcast was so popular that it inspired a Bravo series starring Connie Britton that told the story (which is also worth watching after listening to the podcast).

Terrible, Thanks for Asking

Want to listen to a podcast that talks about the stuff most of us don’t want to talk about? Terrible, Thanks for Asking might be perfect for you. Host Nora McIrney started the podcast after losing her husband, and even though each episode addresses the harder, darker stuff in life, it will still leave you feeling lighter for having listened to it.

Reply All

On Reply All, hosts PJ Vogt and Alex Goldman explore different corners of the internet on each episode, and it’s pretty fascinating. Truly, nothing is off-limits… and it will make you even more amazed by technology.

Skimm this

Skimm This breaks down the most important, most complicated, most BFDiest news stories of the week into actually digestible bites that inform you on what you need to know and why you need to know it. Like watching cable news, but better. So much better. New episodes drop each Thursday.

Office Ladies

Did you ever wonder exactly what it was like to film the cult sitcom The Office? Thanks to stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey in Office Ladies, we get to go behind the scenes of EVERY. SINGLE. EPISODE. But here’s where it gets really good: we also get to hear the inside scoop from the cast themselves. And based on who they’ve brought on since the start of their run (* ahem * John Krasinski and Mindy Kaling * ahem *), there’s definitely a lot we clearly need to learn.

1619

In August of 1619, a ship holding 20+ came to Virginia, beginning what would be the era of slavery in the United States. This award-winning New York Times podcast delves into the aftermath of this fateful moment in American history, and how it shaped what the country knows about racism.

Happy sad confused



Let’s be honest: just as we all want to know the nitty gritty about the latest TV shows and movies, celebs want it just as much. With Happy Sad Confused, hear some of Hollywood’s biggest names (maybe more than once!) As they talk about their newest projects … along with some funny stories they wouldn’t tell in a traditional interview.

Morning Cup of Murder



We all love a hot piping cup of coffee in the morning. But how about a good dose of true crime to accompany it? Well, Morning Cup of Murder goes into exactly what horrific crime occurred on any particular day. And yes, be prepared for the occasional shocking moment, causing you to maybe (almost definitely) spit out your cup of java.

Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown



Mayim Bialik is more than just an actress from shows like Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. She’s also a neuroscientist, here to help us understand our innermost selves. With Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, she gets into the inner workings of mental health, giving fabulous advice while also bringing on some famous names who have great info on how to be the best person you can be. And can we talk about the pun that is the name of this podcast? Just perfection.

Financial feminist



Ever hoped to learn what it takes to become a financially independent woman? Thanks to money expert Tori Dunlap’s take on Financial Feminist, you’re going to learn how.

Modern love



With all the steamy romance shows available for streaming (did someone say The Bachelor or Bridgerton?), Sometimes it’s nice to hear a good everyday love story. Modern Love from The New York Times does exactly that, with the occasional famous voice narrating what could become your favorite happily ever after.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Looking for some inspiration on how to live life to the fullest? Jay Shetty has you covered. With On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the listener hears well-crafted conversations on life’s most painful questions, and how you can better yourself for when those thoughts pop into your brain. It’s the food for thought we all need right now, especially after making it through such a difficult year.

Comments By Celebs

If you just happen to follow the viral IG account, then you’re already well versed in the latest in celeb pop culture. With the accompanying podcast, hosts Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer break down the biggest news of the day. It’s fun, it’s witty, but most of all: it basically says what we’re all thinking when a celeb does something so weirdly out of the ordinary.

