Xiaomi, along with Redmi, has one of the most impressive presentation rates on the market. During the last weeks we have known terminals such as Redmi K30 Pro, the Redmi Note 9S or the expected Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Among his plans is not to stop.

As we have learned thanks to @ Sudhanshu1414, a Twitter user, the Chinese firm will present up to 17 new devices in the coming months. Among them, vacuum robots, headphones, bulbs, security cameras and up to 3 versions of its popular electric scooter.

Everything Xiaomi has prepared

This same April we would meet two new products from the Chinese firm. On the one hand, a robot vacuum cleaner whose name would be My Robot Vacuum Mop PROon the other Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, the wireless headphones that the firm presented with its Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. They come with Noise Cancellation, Presence sensor and a small case where you can load them.

In May, another 3 devices would be presented, a new router, the My Robot Vacuum Mop and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. This last small device would be a more compact version of the Mi TV Box, something similar to what we have with the Amazon Fire TV Stick. They are very useful devices, the most suitable if we want to enjoy applications like Netflix and Disney + on our not so smart TV.

Here’s the entire list of Xiaomi’s Smart IoT products that will be launching in Europe in upcoming months!

In June another 5 devices would arrive, among which we would find the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standind Fan 1C, the new security camera My Home Security Camera 1080p and a name bulb My LED Smart Bulb White. Also a new Hub, in addition to a small monitor that would serve to control the temperature and humidity of our home. This could help us create a more pleasant environment in our rooms together with devices such as the Mi Air Purifier 3, capable of filtering the air we breathe.

For the month of July we expect 7 more products, the pro version of the fan My Smart Standing Fan, a little light sensor, the My Robot Vacuum Mop Essential and a new pocket printer. Finally, up to 3 new versions of its successful smart scooters: the My Electric Scooter 1S, My Electric Scooter Pro 2 and My Electric Scooter Lite.

A few days ago we told you that Xiaomi had a new electric scooter with a motorcycle look, and its catalog of vehicles will only grow in the coming months. Electric mobility is increasingly popular, especially in large cities, and the Chinese firm is aware of this.

Xiaomi has a product for almost any need you can imagine. With these 17 launches, which would arrive in the coming weeks, will further expand its catalog of smart home products, the area in which we find the most variety of devices.

