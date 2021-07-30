The 17 Best Sports Movies

Sundance.

I was an indoor kid growing up. I didn’t even try to play sports. As an adult, I pretty much only watch sports during big events like the Olympics, March Madness, the Super Bowl, the World Series … you get it. I’m not the kind of person who uses words like “sportsball” to perform my disinterest but it’s not my thing, like, 99 percent of the time! If its yours, more power to you? I But that doesn’t mean I’m not completely swept away by the epic highs and lows of a good sports movie. There’s nothing like the combination of heightened Hollywood drama and physical competition.

Whether you’re an athlete yourself, a foam finger-waving superfan, or more of a respectfully detached enthusiast like myself, here are some sports movies to put on when you need an adrenaline boost.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 ‘I, Tonya’

The Tanya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan “incident” is one of the juiciest sports scandals in history, and we could not have asked for a funnier movie about it. It’s not exactly inspirational, but whatever!

STREAM NOW

2 ‘She’s The Man’

Remember when there were a billion movies based on Shakespeare or Jane Austen, but set in high school? This one has a sports angle AND a Channing Tatum. Need I say more?

STREAM NOW

3 ‘Rollerball’

If you wanna kick it old school, this trippy ’70s movie about a futuristic dystopian sport is a wild ride. It’s kind of like if The Hunger Games had wheels.

STREAM NOW

4 ‘The Bronze’

If you like I, Tonya you’ll love this dark comedy that’s also about an Olympics hopeful. Sebastian Stan plays yet another dick.

STREAM NOW

5 ‘Field of Dreams’

Lowkey, this movie made me so scared of choking hazards as a little kid … but it’s a baseball movie classic, so we have to stan.

STREAM NOW

6 ‘A League of Their Own’

Speaking of baseball classics … DON’T YOU DARE CRY !!

STREAM NOW

7 ‘Angels in the Outfield’

Okay, okay, okay … one more baseball movie. Only ’90s kids remember.

STREAM NOW

8 ‘Bring It On’

I will not be entertaining any arguments today about whether or not cheerleading is a real sport. Try again!

STREAM NOW

9 ‘Remember the Titans’

Now this is an inspirational sports movie, almost embarrassingly so. You’ll sob. Your heart will grow three sizes. Lean into the cheesiness and pretend a substitute teacher just wheeled a TV set into the classroom, because it was ALWAYS this movie.

STREAM NOW

10 ‘Bend It Like Beckham’

We all know that Jess and Juliette should have ended up together, or at least in a throuple with Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ character, but that doesn’t make this movie any less of a classic.

STREAM NOW

11 ‘Hoop Dreams’

If you only ever watch one sports documentary in your life, make it this one. Director Steve James followed two high school basketball players for five years and it’s one of the best filmic records of American economics, society, and education we have.

STREAM NOW

12 ‘Handsome Devil’

What happens when the only boy at boarding school, who doesn’t care about rugby, is forced to bunk with the team’s star player? Also they’re both gay, but not really into each other because that’s … realistic? They just become good pals? This movie is really sweet, you guys !!

STREAM NOW

13 ‘Love & Basketball’

Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial debut is a cult classic that deserves to be in your romance rotation. Let the wine flow.

STREAM NOW

14 ‘Caddyshack’

Oh yeah … this goofy ’80s comedy is technically about golf.

STREAM NOW

15 ‘Ford v. Ferrari ‘

Don’t listen to anyone who tells you this movie is just for dads. It’s far from boring and you may / may not become obsessed with endurance racing … I make no promises.

STREAM NOW

16 ‘The Mighty Ducks’

Who needs the Disney + reboot when you have the original? (JK, the reboot is actually really cute.)

STREAM NOW

17 ‘Rocky’

I knew I was forgetting one … just the most famous sports movie of all time, NBD. At the very least it’s the most famous sports montage. Make sure you pair it with Creed on your sports movie night.

STREAM NOW

Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas is an entertainment writer, UNC alum, and former Hasbro Toy Tester (yes, that’s a real thing) who loves The Good Place and Love Island equally.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below