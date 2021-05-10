The 16 CaixaBank funds that earn more than 10% so far this year

CaixaBank Asset Management is the largest investment fund manager in Spain, especially after its merger with Bankia. The entity chaired by José Ignacion Goirigolzarri and directed by Gonzalo Gortázar, has increased your market share up to 25% in the Hispanic market, and manages a total of 146,000 million euros (100,700 million in investment funds Y 45.3 billion in pension plans), after adding some 39,000 million euros in Bankia assets.

May 10, 2021

The manager, CaixaBank Asset Management, has managed to generate a profitability of more than 10% so far this year in 16 of them, a figure that exceeds other large ones such as Santander AM (5 funds) Y BBVA AM (7 funds), as recently published by FundNews. These are his 16 most profitable funds.

1. CAIXABANK BOLSA ESPAÑA 150. It takes as a reference the behavior of the IBEX 35. But in this fund, the exposure to equities will be around 150% of its assets. Is over exposure (50%) is materialized through derivatives. So far this year, he earns a 14.8%.

2. CAIXABANK MASTER RENTA VARIABLE ESPAÑA. Exposure to equities will be at least 75% and, from this part, at least 75% will be issued by entities based in Spain. You can invest in securities issued by entities based in other OECD countries. Management takes the profitability of the Ibex 35 Net Return index as a reference. To date, it accumulates an annual profitability of 13.3%.

3. CAIXABANK USA SELECTION BAG. It is a fund of North American equities. The management objective is select and combine the best North American equity funds at all times, in order to beat the US stock market. The Fund offers access to the best North American equity managers. During 2021, it accumulates a profitability of 13%.

4. CAIXABANK SMART VARIABLE INCOME USA. The management takes as a reference the behavior of the Stan-dard & Poor’s Total Return US Index. Exposure to equities will be at least 75%, although it will generally be around 100%. Invest in futures, ETFs and, to a lesser extent, in shares of companies belonging to said index. So far this year, he earns a 12.8%.

5. CAIXABANK BOLSA USA EXTRA. Management takes the behavior of the index as a reference Standard & Poors 500, US index that includes the 500 most representative companies in each sector by market capitalization. To date, it has achieved a return on 12.8%.

6. CAIXABANK WORLD COMMUNICATION. It takes as a reference the behavior of the MSCI World Information Technology index. Between 70% and 100% of the exposure will be in equities of companies in the sectors of the Communications and Technology. These investments are materialized in high, medium or low capitalization securities and are mainly aimed at American and European market complemented by some Asian companies. During 2021, a 11.8%.

7. CAIXABANK BOLSA GESTIÓN ESPAÑA. Has of benchmark the behavior of the Ibex 35 index, and can do so by exceeding the general limits of diversification. You can compose your portfolio by buying directly securities or baskets of securities that make up the index or through the use of derivatives. Equity securities can be both low- and mid-market capitalization, although they will primarily be high-capitalization. To date, earn a 11.7%.

8. CAIXABANK MASTER RV USA. The exposure to equities will be at least 75% and, of this part, at least 75% will be issued by entities based in the United States. You can invest in securities issued by entities based in other OECD countries, including emerging markets, up to a maximum of 15%. So far this year, he earns a 11.3%.

9. CAIXABANK BAG GESTION EURO. The management takes as a reference the profitability of the Index MSCI EMU Net Return Index (MSDEEMUN), which includes the 10 main stock exchanges of the euro zone. Exposure to variable income It will be at least 75%, and at least 60% issued by entities in the Euro zone. In 2021, it has generated a return of 11.3%.

10. CAIXABANK EUROPEAN SELECTION BAG. It is a European equity fund. The goal is to select and combine the best European equity funds at all times, in order to beat the set of European bags. Earn a 11.3% in the year.

11. CAIXABANK EURO INDEX EXCHANGE. The fund takes as reference the performance of the DJ Euro Stoxx 50 index, an index made up of the 50 most liquid companies with the highest capitalization of the countries that are part of the Euro Zone. In 2021, accumulate a return of 11.1%.

12. CAIXABANK BOLSA ALL CAPS ESPAÑA. The fund will have at least 75% of the total equity exposure, of which, at least 90% will be Spanish issuers. So far this year, it has obtained a revaluation of the eleven%.

13. CAIXABANK MASTER EUROPEAN EQUITY INCOME. Exposure to equities will be at least 75% and, from this part, at least 75% will be issued by entities based in Europe. You can invest in securities issued by entities based in other OECD countries, including emerging markets, up to a maximum of 15%. Accumulates an annual profitability of eleven%.

14. CAIXABANK GLOBAL SELECTION BAG. It is a global equity fund. The management objective is to select and combine the best equity funds in the world at all times, in order to beat the set of world stock markets. Since January 1, he has achieved a return of the 10.8%.

15. CAIXABANK EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT STOCK EXCHANGE. The management takes as a reference the behavior of the MSCI Europe index. Exposure to equities will be at least 75%, and at least 75% of this will be issued by entities based in Europe. Earn a 10.5% in 2021.

16. CAIXABANK BOLSA INDICE ESPAÑA. The management objective is to replicate the composition of the Spanish IBEX 35 index. To date, it has generated a return of 10%.